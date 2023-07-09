American League-leading Rays stop seven-game slide with victory against the MLB-best Braves in finale

“It’s a day we kind of needed a win,” Eflin said. “Get right back on track. Take that momentum into the break.”

Zach Eflin (10-4) gave up two runs and four hits over five innings in a 77-pitch outing as Tampa Bay avoided the three-game series sweep. The righthander is 9-1 in 10 starts at home.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Isaac Paredes and Yandy Díaz homered as the Rays snapped a season-high, seven-game skid with a 10-4 win Sunday over the Braves in the finale of a series between the two teams with the best records in baseball.

Tampa Bay went into the All-Star break with a two-game lead over second-place Baltimore in the AL East.

Travis d’Arnaud homered for the MLB-best Braves, who are 20-3 since June 14 and head into the break at 60-29. Atlanta has homered in 26 consecutive games, the longest streak in modern-era franchise history.

Atlanta All-Star Bryce Elder (7-2) allowed seven runs, six hits and four walks in 3⅓ innings, his shortest outing this season. The righthander, who had his ERA jump from 2.45 to 2.97, went 3-0 over his previous four starts, giving up five runs in 25 2/3 innings.

“Things just weren’t happening good for him,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “Just one of them days. His stuff was a little flat. Had a hard time making pitches. It’s going to happen.”

Díaz chased Elder with a two-run homer, his first in 35 games, during a three-run fourth inning that gave the Rays a 7-2 lead. He also had a two-run double in the eighth.

Jonathan Aranda had a two-run double and Paredes hit a two-run drive in the first.

Tampa Bay was limited to one run in four of its previous five games.

“It feels very good, especially after the last few games,” Rays All-Star outfielder Randy Arozarena said. “We hadn’t really had too much production. It’s really good to go into the second half finishing the first half in the way we did.”

Before the game, Wade Boggs was inducted into the Tampa Bay Rays Hall of Fame, joining Don Zimmer as part of the inaugural class. The Hall of Famer, who is from nearby Tampa, spent his final two seasons with Tampa Bay where he homered for his 3,000th hit on Aug. 7, 1999.

“It’s awesome,” Boggs said. “I’m from here. I grew up here. Tampa Bay is my home.”

Carl Crawford will round out the 2023 inductees with a ceremony in August.