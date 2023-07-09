Blue Jays bounce back from being no-hit with extra-inning win over Tigers

Daulton Varsho started the 10th with a grounder to second and Zack Short threw out extra runner Alejandro Kirk at third, but Lukes followed with an RBI double off José Cisnero (2-2).

The Blue Jays trailed 3-1 with two outs in the ninth, but Matt Chapman walked and Danny Jansen hit a homer over the visitors bullpen in left-center field. The home run came off Tigers closer Alex Lange , who finished Detroit’s combined no-hitter with a perfect ninth inning Saturday.

Nathan Lukes’s RBI double in the 10th inning Sunday in Detroit helped the Blue Jays finish off a 4-3 comeback victory over the Tigers.

Jordan Romano retired the Tigers in order for his 26th save. Also, it was announced that Romano is replacing Houston starter Framber Valdez on the American League roster for Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Seattle.

Toronto arrived at the All-Star break in third place in the AL East at 50-41.

Detroit’s Tarik Skubal pitched four scoreless innings in his second start since missing 11 months with an elbow sprain. He allowed two hits and two walks while striking out five. He has gone 26 innings without allowing an earned run — a streak that will have been over a year old by the time he makes his next start.

Nationals keep Rangers reeling

Joey Meneses homered for the third consecutive day, Patrick Corbin earned his first home victory since May 20, and the Nationals defeated the visiting Rangers again.

Stone Garrett and Dominic Smith also homered for Washington, which won the final two games of the series after dropping 15 of its previous 16 at Nationals Park.

Texas enters the break atop the AL West despite losing eight of its past 11. The Rangers (52-39) have not won a series since taking two of three June 19-21 from the Chicago White Sox, but still are tied for their fifth-best record through 91 games in franchise history.

Yarborough wins in return

Ryan Yarbrough won his first game back after being hit in the face by a line drive two months ago and the Royals finally beat Shane Bieber, snapping a six-game losing streak with a 4-1 win in Cleveland and staggering into the All-Star break at 26-65.

Yarbrough (2-4) suffered several facial fractures when he was hit May 7 against Oakland by a line drive clocked at 106.2 m.p.h. The lefthander limited the Guardians to one run and six hits over six innings.

Bieber (5-6) came in 6-0 in 14 career starts against the Royals.

Cleveland reached the season’s unofficial midpoint in first place in the AL Central at .500 (45-45) .

Brewers close in on Reds

Wade Miley pitched six strong innings and host Brewers made a first-inning run stand up in a 1-0 win over the Reds to tighten up the NL Central race. The victory pulled Milwaukee to within a game of division-leading Cincinnati.

A trio of Brewers relievers — Elvis Peguero, Joel Payamps and Devin Williams — combined to complete the shutout. Williams retired the side in order in the ninth to earn his 20th save in 22 tries.

Christian Yelich led off the Brewers’ half of the first with a ground-rule double off Reds starter Ben Lively (4-5) to extend his hitting streak to nine games. Yelich scored on Jesse Winker’s two-out single to center. The Brewers scored in the first inning in all three games in the series.

Marlins cast aside Phillies

Bryan De La Cruz homered among his four hits as the Marlins beat the visiting Phillies, 7-3. Jesús Sánchez and rookie Dane Myers also went deep for Miami, which reached the All-Star break with its best record in franchise history at 53-39.

Every Marlins batter, except Luis Arraez, had a hit. Arraez went 0-for-4 and his major league-leading batting average dropped to .383.

After a franchise-tying 13-game road win streak, Philadelphia lost the final two of the three-game set.

Phillies star slugger Bryce Harper was kept out of the lineup as a precaution because of right elbow soreness. Harper was hit by a pitch on his surgically repaired elbow Saturday.