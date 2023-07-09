Cubs score late-innings comeback win after Yankees remove Domingo Germán from a strong start

Mike Tauchman opened the eighth with a single off Ron Marinaccio (4-4) before Nico Hoerner and Ian Happ walked. Suzuki, who homered in the fifth for Chicago’s only hit off New York starter Domingo Germán, followed with a sacrifice fly off Clay Holmes and Tauchman easily scored when right fielder Giancarlo Stanton’s throw was slightly up the line.

At the All-Star break, the Yankees sit in fourth place in the AL East and trail first-place Tampa Bay by eight games.

NEW YORK — Yan Gomes hit a tying pinch-hit two-run single in the seventh inning following a fielding error by second baseman Gleyber Torres and Seiya Suzuki hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth as the Cubs rallied for a 7-4 victory Sunday over the Yankees.

Hoerner scored the sixth run when Holmes threw a wild pitch over catcher Kyle Higashioka’s glove to the backstop and Tucker Barnhart added an RBI double in the ninth.

Chicago rallied late after a frustrating opening inning when starter Kyle Hendricks was called for a pitch clock violation before his first pitch and manager David Ross was ejected two batters into the game.

Germán was lifted after only 74 pitches after allowing a walk to Happ to start the seventh and things unraveled for the Yankees.

“I just felt like it was time, and we were lined up there,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

With one out, reliever Ian Hamilton allowed a single to Cody Bellinger, Christopher Morel hit a potential double play grounder to Torres, who misplayed it for a fielding error as the runners advanced to second and third. Tommy Kahnle allowed a run-scoring groundout to Jared Young and was one strike away from getting out of the inning before Gomes batted for Patrick Wisdom and blooped in a single in front of center fielder Harrison Bader.

Julian Merryweather (2-0) retired Billy McKinney with two on in the seventh to set it up for Chicago’s rally.

Following a 23-minute rain delay, Michael Fulmer pitched the eighth and Adbert Alzolay needed seven pitches in the ninth to secure his seventh save.

Anthony Volpe and Higashioka homered for the Yankees.

Hendricks was called for a violation before throwing his first pitch to Torres. Ross was ejected for the fourth time this season and second time in five days when he argued a pitch that plate umpire Alex MacKay called a ball, giving Stanton a 2-0 count.

A YES Network mic caught Ross saying: “You’ve got to be better. You got one (expletive) game before you get a break and you’re that (expletive) bad already?”

After the game, New York fired hitting coach Dillon Lawson. No replacement was announced.