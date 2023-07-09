DeWanna Bonner takes over in fourth quarter as Connecticut Sun top Washington Mystics

Thomas finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists and the Sun (14-5) made a season-high 13 3-pointers, six by Bonner, tying her career high. Thomas made two free throws with 1:29 to play for a 92-81 lead, the only time either team led by double figures.

The Sun trailed by one entering the final quarter but rode their All-Stars Bonner and Alyssa Thomas down the stretch — as they combined for 12 of the last 13 Sun points, with each knocking down long shots as the shot clock expired.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — DeWanna Bonner took over in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 of her 29 points, and the Connecticut Sun pulled away from the Washington Mystics 92-84 on Sunday.

Tiffany Hayes and Tyasha Harris both added 10 points for the Sun, who swept the season series 3-0.

Tianna Hawkins matched her career-high with 24 points on 10-of-12 shooting for the Mystics (10-8), who got All-Star Elena Delle Donne back after missing two games with a sprained left ankle only to lose her again when she reaggravated it late in the first half. Brittney Sykes and Myisha Hines-Allen both added 14 points.

Bonner already had seven points in the fourth quarter, but the Mystics were within 81-78 at the midway point before she hit a 3 to double the lead. She quickly hit another 3 after stealing the ball and Washington never recovered, especially after Thomas’ long buzzer-beating shot made it 90-81 with 2:43 to play.

Both teams shot better than 50 percent but the Mystics were 7 of 17 behind the arc to 13 of 25 for the Sun.

Hawkins had 14 points for the Mystics in the third quarter, but the lead was just 65-64 after Hayes drilled a long 3 at the buzzer.

Bonner hit a 3-pointer from the right wing as time ran down and the Sun led 46-41 at the half. That came just 90 seconds after Delle Donne left the game with the scored tied at 41.

In addition to Delle Donne not scoring before her injury, Ariel Atkins was scoreless at the half coming off a game where she had 26 points in getting her first double-double. Atkins finished with 10 points with a 3-pointer that gave her 308 for her career, tying Ivory Latta’s Washington record.

It is the first time in Delle Donne’s career she played at least five minutes and failed to score.