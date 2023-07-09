JD Davison signs two-way contract, but commits 10 turnovers in Celtics’ summer league loss

“Just grateful to be here, to be in this organization, around these guys,” he said. “It’s good they want me around for another year. I’m going to have fun and be grateful about it.”

Davison remains in the process of becoming a reliable NBA point guard and he struggled with his decision making throughout the Celtics’ second consecutive loss. But the good news was the organization committed another season to developing its former second-round pick.

LAS VEGAS — Sunday ended with JD Davison donning a smile after signing a second two-way contract with the Celtics. Davison and his coach chose to view the day as a positive despite his 10 turnovers in Boston’s 103-98 summer league loss to the Washington Wizards at Cox Pavilion.

Advertisement

Davison nearly balanced out the turnovers with nine assists and summer league coach Tony Dobbins chose to credit the second-year guard for his resiliency. Davison made a highlight dunk on Washington center Tristan Vukcevic during a Celtics’ rally in the fourth quarter.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“I was just applauding the way he bounced back,” Dobbins said. “He had a couple of possessions with turnovers where he tried to do the right thing and it just didn’t work out and he came back and made an aggressive finish at the rim that will probably be a highlight playing in a lot of different places. I was just applauding his ability to move on to the next play.”

Like their loss to Miami on Saturday, the Celtics led for stretches against the Wizards but allowed a Washington surge late in the third and early in the fourth and could never recover. It was a difficult offensive day for rookie Jordan Walsh, who finished 4-for-14 shooting and 1 for 6 from the 3-point line.

Walsh said he bumped knees with a Washington player on the opening play and labored in the first half. He had an ice pack on his left knee after the game but said he will continue to play in summer league.

Advertisement

Justin Champagnie, who is on a nonguaranteed contract, bounced back from a difficult opener with a team-high 21 points along with 12 rebounds and six assists. Champagnie will receive $50,000 if he remains under contract on Aug. 1, $350,000 if he makes the opening-night roster, and his full salary if he remains on the roster Jan. 10.

It’s an important summer league for Champagnie, who is trying to carve a role in the NBA after signing with the Celtics on April 7 for a rest-of-the-season contract.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.