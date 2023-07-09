Masataka Yoshida is making the grade in his first season with Red Sox

Cora might want to tack on a plus to his evaluation after the game.

“He’s an A. Anyone who’s giving him less, I don’t know what they’re watching,” the Red Sox manager said before Sunday’s 4-3 win in the series finale against the Athletics.

Alex Cora knows what grade he’d give Masataka Yoshida for the first half of the season.

With the teams tied in the eighth, Yoshida smacked a four-seam fastball over the Green Monster for what would be the game-winning home run.

“I was really happy because that situation is really important,” Yoshida said through translator Keiichiro Wakabayashi.

The solo shot, Yoshida’s 10th of the year, came as part of a 2-for-4 day — his seventh straight multi-hit game, the longest streak in the majors this year. The outing marked a fitting end to the first half of Yoshida’s introduction to the majors, one in which he posted an .874 OPS — the second-best mark on the team.

“Masa, just such a good hitter,” Cora said postgame.

Yoshida’s five-year, $90 million deal was viewed as an overpay by many who worried that he wouldn’t replicate his success with the Orix Buffaloes of the Nippon Professional Baseball league against better pitchers and in particular, better fastballs.

But the 29-year-old hasn’t had many, if any, issues through the first 91 games. He was sixth in batting average and tied for 17th in OPS among qualified hitters in the majors entering Sunday, holding the same mark in the latter stat as Mike Trout.

Yoshida had a .404 weighted on-base percentage against cutters, two-seamers, and four-seam fastballs entering Sunday’s game, per Baseball Savant. A version of on-base percentage, wOBA weights different outcomes according to their value — a double means more than a single for example.

For reference, Mookie Betts is third in the MLB with a .404 wOBA. Yoshida ranks 13th in the metric.

“He’s doing what good hitters do,” Cora said. “They put the ball in play, they hit it hard. He takes his walks, he doesn’t strike out. He hits the ball all over the place against lefties and righties and I’m glad that we took a chance.”

Yoshida — who boasts similar stats against lefthanded and righthanded pitchers — led off the eighth against Athletics southpaw reliever Ken Waldichuk, who quickly got ahead in the count, 0-2, with a pair of outside fastballs.

Then came three straight sweepers. Yoshida laid off the first for a ball before fouling off the next two. Waldichuk returned to his four-seamer and threw it well above the zone — at chin level for the 5-foot-8-inch Yoshida.

A take would have evened the count, but Yoshida felt he could get to the pitch. So he whipped his bat around for his second go-ahead home run in the eighth inning or later this year.

“It might [have been] just a pop fly but today it was a really good result,” he said.

While hitting is the crux of Yoshida’s value, he’s trying to contribute in other ways. His career high in steals in Japan was eight. He’s already swiped six bags this year, including one Sunday when he then advanced to third on a throwing error by the catcher and later scored on Christian Arroyo’s double.

To improve communication between Yoshida and his coaches on the base paths, Wakabayashi said that he will occasionally pre-translate some necessary phrases for Sox first base coach Kyle Hudson and third base coach Carlos Febles.

Hudson, also the team’s outfield instructor, is tasked with improving Yoshida’s defense. Yoshida was the Sox designated hitter Sunday but on days where Justin Turner takes that role, he moves to left field.

There’s work to be done there — Yoshida measures as one of the league’s worst in Baseball Savant’s outs above average — but the Red Sox have seen the beginning of that process.

“The willingness to keep working and keep getting better, especially defensively, that’s something he really wants,” Cora said. “His first step, his routes, playing the wall: he keeps working with [Hudson] hard to accomplish that.”

Varun Shankar can be reached at varun.shankar@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byvarunshankar.