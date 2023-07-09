Masataka Yoshida’s eighth-inning homer helps Red Sox sweep A’s, take five-game win streak into All-Star break

Masataka Yoshida led the Red Sox to a series sweep of the Athletics with his go-ahead solo shot in the eighth inning Sunday at Fenway Park. Kenley Jansen picked up his 19th save of the season, cementing a 4-3 Sox victory, the club’s fifth win in a row.

The Red Sox didn’t have much offensive punch to begin the contest, going hitless against Oakland starter JP Sears until Justin Turner stroked a double off the wall in left-center with the club trailing by two in the fifth inning. In the top half of the inning, Brent Rooker took Josh Winckowski deep with at solo shot to give the A’s a 3-1 lead.