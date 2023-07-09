Game 91: Athletics at Red Sox lineups and notes

Tayler Scott will make his first start for the Sox, likely as an opener. He threw a scoreless inning on July 4 in his only appearance since joining from the Dodgers.

It seemed like the sky was falling at the end of June when the Red Sox lost five in a row, but less than two weeks later, the Sox have a chance toe enter the All-Star break winners of eight of their last nine games.

JP Sears will close out the first half for the visiting Athletics, facing the Red Sox for the first time in his career.

Advertisement

Lineups

ATHLETICS (25-66): Kemp 2B, Noda 1B, Brown LF, Rooker DH, Bleday CF, Thomas RF, Pina C, Peterson 3B, Wade SS

Pitching: LHP JP Sears (1-6, 4.09 ERA)

RED SOX (47-43): Refsnyder LF, Turner 1B, Devers 3B, Duvall RF, Yoshida DH, Alfaro C, Hernández CF, Arroyo 2B, Chang SS

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Pitching: RHP Tayler Scott (0-0, 7.71 ERA)

Time: 1:35 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Athletics vs. Scott: Aledmys Díaz 1-1

Red Sox vs. Sears: Has not faced any Boston batters

Stat of the day: The Red Sox have racked up at least 10 hits in seven straight games.

Notes: Boston has won four straight games and seven out of eight, while scoring 27 runs in just the last three games ... Jarren Duran went 3 for 5 with a double, home run, three RBIs, and three runs Saturday. It was his sixth three-hit game of the season and extended his hitting streak to five games. Justin Turner has also been on a hot streak with at least one RBI in eight straight games ... Sears has allowed two or fewer runs in six of his last eight starts, including Tuesday in Detroit. He worked 7 ⅓ shutout innings and allowed just five hits while striking out four in Oakland’s 1-0 win.

Advertisement

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.