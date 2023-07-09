Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer turned heads at the Futures Game, with his play and with his fashion

“It feels good. I was able to do a little bit of everything in that short time. I had the best of both worlds, I was able to stand and watch, enjoy the game for the next six innings,” Mayer said after the prospect showcase.

The starting shortstop for the American League team made a nice defensive play, picking a short-hop on a grounder in the top of the first, then singled and stole second in the bottom of the inning. With a wealth of top shortstop prospects to shuttle in and out of the game, Mayer then gave way to Orioles prospect Jackson Holliday for the second inning.

Mayer’s day was also notable for additional reasons outside of the game. Once removed from the contest, during a mid-game interview in the dugout, he ate a spiced cricket (one of the ballpark concessions at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park).

“I’m never eating one again,” said Mayer.

Mayer also made a mark on the contest with his fashion. His cleats — made by Stadium Custom Cleats — for the events celebrated where the shortstop came from and where he is going in his career. The right shoe was decorated with the image of the sand and water of San Diego’s beaches, while his left shoe featured Fenway Park’s Green Monster, along with a Nike swoosh that was made with dirt from Fenway.

“They’re so sick,” said Mayer. “I requested the two themes, just show where I’m from and then I play for the Red Sox, so a Fenway-themed cleat. And then they said they could get dirt from Fenway, and I was like, ‘Hell, yeah. That’s sick.’

“Custom Cleats did a hell of a job. They did more than what I thought they would do.”

Fellow Red Sox Futures Game representative Nick Yorke also got custom cleats that combined the Red Sox logo with Monster-themed designs, with the left shoe featuring Wally the Green Monster on the heel and the right one showcasing the iconic scoreboard of the Green Monster.

