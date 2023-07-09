Streaking Orioles overpower Twins behind six home runs, including a pair from Anthony Santander

Baltimore, within two games of the Rays for first place in the AL East, arrived at the All-Star break on a five-game winning streak after losing four straight.

Aaron Hicks added a three-run homer against his former team in the Orioles’ seven-run fifth. Austin Hays, Ramón Urías, and Adley Rutschman also went deep for Baltimore.

MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Santander hit two of Baltimore’s six homers and the Orioles completed a sweep of the Twins with a 15-2 victory Sunday.

“We’ve been playing these last five games extremely well,” said Orioles manager Brandon Hyde. “Our starting pitching has been the key. We showed our power today. I feel like we were in a power drought a little bit there for a little while, but these guys showed you how much power they have.”

After scoring seven runs in the fifth, the Orioles’ offense continued to roll in the sixth with six more runs. Rutschman — who will compete in the home run derby Monday in Seattle — launched a 461-foot two-run blast in the top of the sixth off Twins reliever Cole Sands.

Santander followed with a solo shot, the first time this season the Orioles hit back-to-back home runs. He homered again in the seventh for his team-leading 16th of the year.

“Great first half for everybody as a team,” Santander said. “I think it’s good momentum to keep playing like this the second half.”

It’s the second time in four games Baltimore scored at least 14 runs. They scored 14 against the Yankees in their series finale Thursday.

The loss dropped the Twins to a half-game back of Cleveland for first place in the AL Central.

Former Twin Kyle Gibson (9-6) was sharp against his old club. The righthander struck out 11 and allowed just three hits in seven innings, two of them to Edouard Julien. The Twins second baseman drove in the game’s first run with a double in the first and hit a solo homer in the sixth.

“I’ve had months where I haven’t struck out 11 guys in my career,” Gibson said. “To do it in one game is really special. I think I still have just as many zero strikeout games as I do double-digit strikeout games.”

Baltimore chased Twins starter Joe Ryan (8-6) from the game after five runs and just 4⅔ innings. Ryan finished with a season-high 10 strikeouts, including the first eight outs he recorded.

Prior to the game, Baltimore activated infielder Ryan Mountcastle (vertigo) from the 10-day injured list and optioned pitcher Bruce Zimmermann to Triple A.