The time is near for the Red Sox to clear up a crowd of middle infielders

That list includes Reyes, whom the Red Sox acquired in a trade with Oakland as a placeholder at shortstop in May. He could be designated for assignment once he’s reinstated from the injured list. But two other names to look out for are Christian Arroyo and Kiké Hernández .

Manager Alex Cora said the team will have more clarity on which direction they it will turn after of the All-Star break. Reyes won’t be activated for the upcoming series in Chicago against the Cubs beginning Friday, according to a source familiar with the situation. Nevertheless, the Sox will have to make a decision on which middle infielder is out of the mix.

The Red Sox are approaching a roster crunch. Pablo Reyes (oblique strain) was back at Fenway Sunday morning after the completion of his rehab assignment.

Hernández has yet to turn the corner this season and entered Sunday as the worst player in baseball, judging by Fangraphs’s wins-above-replacement metric, sporting a -1.2 WAR, the lowest among all qualified players. Hernández, who came into the season as the interim shortstop, a position he was confident he could handle, committed 14 errors at shortstop, including 12 throwing.

He’s committed 15 errors overall, his most recent coming Saturday on an errant throw from second base. Thirteen throwing errors. That’s hard to do.

Hernández’s bat is a concern, too. He got the start in center field on Sunday, finishing 0 for 2. His line at the All-Star break? .221/.278/.324 with a .602 OPS and six homers.

Arroyo’s injury bug continues to be an issue. He spent roughly a month on the injured list with a hamstring strain to begin the year. He struggled to get going, but has turned it up a notch. In Sunday’s 4-3 win over Oakland, Arroyo hit a tying RBI double into the gap in right-center. In his last seven games, Arroyo is hitting .360/.385/.480.

“He’s been putting good swings lately,” Cora said. “When he gets going it’s fun to watch.”

The Red Sox like the steadiness of Yu Chang as a reliable defender at shortstop. Reyes could play second base or shortstop. Offensively, he puts the ball in play, batting .303 in 27 games prior to going on the IL. The Red Sox outfield is crowded, leaving little to no playing time for Hernández.

His bat is a black hole in the lineup. The sample size is large enough (300 plate appearances)

Hernández’s time should be up.

Duran sits against southpaw

After Jarren Duran’s 3-for-5 day at the plate Saturday, including a homer off of a lefthander, Cora said Duran was playing like one of the best players in the league. Yet despite his tear that had him up to .319/.365/.520 with an .885 OPS and five homers, Duran wasn’t in the lineup Sunday against Oakland lefthander JP Sears. Rob Refsnyder got the start in left field, Adam Duvall was in right field, and Hernández in center.

Cora said it’s all about getting the right matchups with Duran hitting .257 against lefthanders compared to .330 against righthanders entering Sunday. Nevertheless, Cora understands why people question why Duran isn’t an everyday player.

“I get it,” said Cora. ”I can’t imagine, back in 2007, people screaming for me to play over [Dustin] Pedroia. But this is part of the equation. I know the kid is doing amazing. He’s doing great. We love it. Obviously you know there’s other guys that are here to do their job against lefties. We got to find ways to get him at-bats. We will get him at-bats. Today there’s a lefthander on the mound, so we’ll go with the righties.

Duran entered the game in the bottom of the sixth inning against righthander Paul Blackburn, taking Hernández’s place. He finished 1 for 2 with an infield single.

Postbreak plans

Story (elbow) said he will be ready for a rehab assignment shortly after the All-Star break, though he did not have a timetable. Story has continued to ramp up activity, taking ground balls at shortstop and making strong throws across the diamond.

“A lot of people are excited. Especially him,” said Cora. “He’s taking grounders and now he’s just reacting to plays. He’s not thinking about the throw, which is the most important thing. And his throws have carry and he’s doing it from different arm angles. We’re on the right track. We’re moving fast, to say the least. But we have to be smart about it.”

For the series against the Cubs, the team will go with Brayan Bello on the hill Friday followed by James Paxton Saturday and Kutter Crawford for Sunday’s series finale.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.