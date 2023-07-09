With 14th pick of the 2023 MLB amateur draft, the Red Sox select . . . catcher Kyle Teel from the University of Virginia

Teel is considered a tremendous athlete who is capable of positional responsibilities beyond catcher (he played outfield in addition to catcher during his college career), but he receives raves for his work behind the dish, giving him two-way impact potential.

Teel was viewed as one of the best college players in the draft, and many mock drafts had him going inside the top 10. The lefthanded hitter had a dominant junior year in the ACC, hitting .407/.475/.655 with 13 homers and 38 extra-base hits in 65 games for the Cavaliers.

SEATTLE — With their first-round pick in the 2023 Major League Baseball amateur draft, the Red Sox took Kyle Teel out of the University of Virginia — their highest selection of a catcher since they took John Marzano at the same No. 14 position in 1984.

Advertisement

“Teel has plenty of bat speed and takes extremely aggressive, violent hacks with plenty of moving parts in his setup,” wrote Baseball America. “He has a large leg kick with a significant hand hitch in his load, but has also developed a solid track record of both contact and on-base skills. Teel has homered to all fields in college, but he has more fringe-average power projections in pro ball. Teel’s standout athleticism should give him every opportunity to stick behind the plate, and he has easy plus arm strength that should be an asset at the position as well.”

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

The Red Sox can certainly hope that Teel’s path follows that of another catcher who was taken with the No. 14 overall pick. In 1994, the Mariners tabbed Jason Varitek at that spot. Varitek, of course, blossomed into a longtime part of the Red Sox’ foundation after a trade to Boston in 1997.

The No. 14 overall selection marked the fifth highest pick for the Sox in the last 25 years. Teel is the third player taken by the Red Sox at No. 14 overall, following outfielder Greg McMurtry in 1986 and catcher Marzano in 1984. Other notable players who were taken No. 14 overall include Varitek, Jason Heyward (2007, Braves) and José Fernández (2011, Marlins).

Advertisement

The Pirates selected LSU righthander Paul Skenes with the first overall pick in the draft, and the Nationals followed by taking his teammate with the 2023 NCAA champion, outfielder Dylan Crews, with the second pick.

The Red Sox had one more pick to make Sunday night, a second-round selection at No. 50 overall.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.