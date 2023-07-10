Alicia Keys has a bonding experience at TD Garden

Keys’s best moments — the over-the-moon love song “No One,” the hometown-saluting refrain for Jay-Z’s “Empire State of Mind,” the plush, bruised ballad “You Don’t Know My Name” — boast sticky choruses that beg for full-bodied singalongs. Those moments when a song takes over can be vulnerable for a performer as well as a driven-to-belt-it-out audience member, but the closeness Keys has cultivated with her audience has made showings of emotion okay on both sides.

Since her emergence more than two decades ago, Alicia Keys has grown from piano-playing pop prodigy to knowing elder of R&B, an artist whose musical knowledge and pop savvy results in a discography that’s as rooted in ideals of classic soul as it is curious about music’s next horizons. On Sunday at TD Garden, Keys whirled through her discography and a few well-chosen covers during a triumphant set for both performer and audience.

Alicia Keys's extended stage and catwalks reached across the floor of TD Garden, creating a more intimate feeling in the arena. STEVE BABINEAU

That feeling of intimacy was bolstered by an in-the-round set-up: Keys’s main stage (with enough room for her tight five-piece backing band and a rotating platform for her personalized Yamaha grand) had been dropped in the middle of TD Garden, with two catwalks sprouting out and slicing the floor section in half. Keys and her bandmates used both catwalks to reach those audience members on the Garden’s ends; one culminated in a staircase, which Keys used as her second stage during the middle of the show. At one point an upright piano appeared at its summit and Keys launched into a voice-and-piano mini-set that included her cover of Prince’s “1999″-era B-side “How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore,” channeling the late funk-pop master’s wounded flirtatiousness while encouraging the crowd to act as her backing choir.

Not that Sunday’s crowd needed much rallying; she noted the assembled’s overwhelming energy multiple times over the course of her two-ish-hour set, and she wasn’t blowing smoke. Those in attendance were on their feet before Keys reached the stage to open her show with her 2001 debut single “Fallin’,” they thrilled when she threw back to her sweetly nostalgic 2004 duet with Usher “My Boo,” and they took over in impressively melodic fashion for a chorus of her encore, the soulful love-over-all anthem “If I Ain’t Got You” — a fitting ending for a show that was, from both sides, all about reveling in human connection.

