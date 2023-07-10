At the Levitate Festival, a strong lineup, friendly vibes, and a vibrant Brandi Carlile

For one thing, the actual physical space was remarkably well organized. The Marshfield Fairgrounds may be compact and there was plenty to fill it, but the space was utilized both efficiently and effectively, with three stages, a Kids’ Zone (with a chalk station, crafts, and a petting zoo), a halfpipe, and lanes of vendors that went well beyond food. It felt neither like everything was crammed together nor like it was a distant schlep to get from one stage to another.

MARSHFIELD — Ten years on, the Levitate Music and Arts Festival probably shouldn’t feel as much like a well-kept secret as it does. Situated in Marshfield, it’s not appreciably farther from Boston than Gillette Stadium or the Xfinity Center, and with heavy hitters like Brandi Carlile, Ziggy Marley, and Saturday headliner Trey Anastasio as well as festival mainstays Celisse, Lucius, and Goose taking the stage, this year’s lineup was far more than scraps and leftovers from other local festivals. Sunday’s closing program of the three-day fest proved that Levitate is more than ready for prime time.

Shakey Graves performs on the festival stage Sunday. Debee Tlumacki

Maybe more importantly, Levitate had a distinct character; its surf/skate-shop origins meant it was well-represented by the chill-out vibes of jam bands and reggae but that focus was bolstered with variety for, well, variety. Having already performed on Saturday, Celisse’s second set of the festival found her leading a freaked-out blues-rock power trio like an updated Cream, complete with her Jack Bruce bellow and a tight, extraordinary rhythm section that played with an alternately coiled and unleashed fury. She knew what she had, too, handing her encore over to drummer Adam Jackson, who sang Buddy Miles’s “Them Changes” while she herself tore off screaming psych-rock guitar heroics and Solomon Dorsey laid down a bass groove heavy and powerful enough to haul freight.

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram performs at the Levitate Music and Arts Festival in Marshfield. Debee Tlumacki

Larkin Poe, meanwhile, were raucous and confident, fully in their element as they started with the bluesy gallop of the Black Keys and expanded from there. Sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell were absolute spitfires on guitar and lap steel, respectively, and “Preachin’ Blues” was a sarcastic snarl, “Bleach Blonde Bottle Blues” was a groan, “Might as Well Be Me” was a debased plea, and “Wanted Woman / AC/DC” was a swinging hammer. With his chesty B.B. King voice, guitarist Christone “Kingfish” Ingram followed with full-on electric blues touched by jazz-funk, with a playing style that could move from light-touch insinuation to piercing fire. At the same time, Shakey Graves was going even further afield with a sweaty, churning, and spacey brand of cosmic Americana with hints of prog exploration that sometimes made it hard for his songs to coalesce.

Brandi Carlile takes the stage at the Levitate Music and Arts Festival Sunday. Her headlining set closed the three-day festival at the Marshfield Fairgrounds. Debee Tlumacki

No such problems with the finely wrought singer-songwriter pop of Carlile, who mentioned how nice it was to play after the sun went down after years of playing festivals in the light of day. Like her hero Joni Mitchell, she could coo on the domestic idyll of “You and Me on the Rock” (backed by a quartet that included Lucius’s Jess Wolfe, allegedly still around due to a missed flight), howl on “Broken Horses,” and ache on “The Joke.” She stopped both the heart-bleed ballad “Party of One” and the hopped-up electric country stomper “Mainstream Kid” mid-song to make sure that audience members in apparent medical distress could be safely evacuated, but she returned easily to boiling intensity when the latter song resumed. And she turned the one-two punch of “Live and Let Die” (her one nod to reggae) and “We are the Champions” into displays of defiance and togetherness against those who would force her and the people she loves to live in fear.

LEVITATE MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL

At Marshfield Fairgrounds, Marshfield, Sunday