After five years at Suffolk, Dorcena Forry heads back out on her own.

Her first client: the NAACP Boston Branch . Dorcena Forry has been brought on to help with planning the civil rights organization’s national convention, which is coming to Boston from July 26 to Aug. 1.

Linda Dorcena Forry is on her own. After nearly five years as an executive at Suffolk Construction , the former state senator from Dorchester has left to launch her own community development consultancy, LDF Holdings LLC .

“I am honored to work on this historic event,” said Dorcena Forry, who serves as the convention’s local director of operations helping to recruit diverse vendors and coordinate events such as a college fair.

Dorcena Forry, who previously represented Dorchester and South Boston at the State House, said she had a great experience at Suffolk and working for chief executive John Fish — first as the firm’s vice president of diversity and inclusion, and later as vice president of external affairs.

But as 2022 came to a close, she knew it was time for her next chapter. “I always wanted to be an entrepreneur,” Dorcena Forry said. “This was the moment.”

LDF Holdings will draw not only on Dorcena Forry’s private sector experience but also her two decades in the public sector. Her consultancy will give guidance on real estate, community relations, and diversity, equity, and inclusion, among other issues.

Dorcena Forry, who grew up in Dorchester’s Uphams Corner and went to Boston College, got her start as an aide to then-state Representative Charlotte Golar Richie and later followed Golar Richie to Boston City Hall when she became chief of housing under then-mayor Thomas M. Menino.

Dorcena Forry’s own political career took off after winning two special elections. First, she snagged a House seat in 2005 vacated by then-House Speaker Tom Finneran. Then she won a Senate seat in 2013 after longtime Senator Jack Hart departed for law firm Nelson Mullins.

Dorcena Forry, a Haitian-American, broke barriers along the way, becoming the first woman and first of person color to hold those seats. As senator, she hosted the famous — or infamous, depending on who you ask — St. Patrick’s Day breakfast in South Boston where politicians roast each other.

In this next chapter, Dorcena Forry also plans to spend more time with her husband, Bill Forry, the publisher and editor of The Dorchester Reporter. That’s because she has joined the family business as associate publisher focused on business development and strategic partnerships.

“I’m thrilled to play that role and to help it grow,” said Dorcena Forry of the newspaper, which turns 40 in September.

Remembering a legal giant

Mintz Levin chair Bob Popeo, who died last week at the age of 85, leaves behind a huge legacy in Boston’s legal industry. But he also had a big impact on the city’s broader business community.

Few groups know this better than the New England chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors. Popeo led the chapter’s board as president from 2012 through 2016, and then stayed involved as chair or cochair. He is credited with increasing the group’s profile and its financial strength. As president, he nearly tripled the net revenues from the chapter’s annual awards dinner. He also recruited high-profile executives to the board such as Bank of America’s Anne Finucane and Karen Kaplan at Hill Holliday, and he often brought Boston’s top chief executives in for speaking events.

Beth Boland, a partner at law firm Foley & Lardner, considers Popeo an instrumental mentor. His unconventional approach to the law — Boland describes Popeo as having a “high risk tolerance” along with creativity and tenacity — helped spur her to join Mintz Levin after law school. She left Mintz in 2003 but ended up rejoining Popeo several years later, on the regional NACD board. It was Popeo who invited her to take his place as board president.

“I said, ‘Bob, you know this is like coming on the stage after Bruce Springsteen has just finished his set,’ ” Boland said. Boland, now board chair, passed the baton to current president Cathy Minehan (another recruit of Popeo’s) two years ago.

Popeo will be remembered at a wake at George F. Doherty & Sons in Needham on Tuesday, and a funeral at St. Joseph’s across the street on Wednesday.

“Everything important I learned about being . . . a lawyer in Boston and being in this business community, I first learned from Bob,” Boland said.

For Anderson, a move from the Brigham to the Big Apple

After more than a decade as an executive at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, chief operating officer Shelly Anderson is moving on. And she’s not just leaving behind the Brigham. She’s leaving Boston, too.

Anderson just accepted a job as hospital president at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, and will start there in September. Her last day at the Brigham is Aug. 4. Senior vice president Kevin Giordano will serve as interim chief operating officer after she leaves.

“It is an incredible opportunity, and one in which she is uniquely suited to excel,” Mass General Brigham executives Ron Walls, Bob Higgins, and Giles Boland wrote in a June 26 memo to employees. “Shelly has left an indelible mark on the Brigham and our system, and her strategic thinking paired with her skill in implementation has set us up for success.”

At NWN, a long-on-the-move executive plans to stay put

Andrea Morrison has moved 19 times in her career, first with the Army and then with various corporate relocations at United Technologies Corp., now known as Raytheon. (Her most recent previous employer was UTC spinoff Carrier.) But she doesn’t expect a 20th move anytime soon, now that she’s the chief people officer at cloud communications provider NWN Carousel. Morrison relocated from Florida to New Hampshire last year, and she recently got promoted to her current role. While NWN’s corporate headquarters is in Exeter, R.I., Morrison is based out of a newly opened NWN office on the seventh floor of the 111 Huntington Ave. tower.

NWN had closed its Waltham office early in the pandemic. This represents a rebirth of that office, but in a more high-profile location. It will serve as a collaboration center for NWN’s 500-plus employees in the region, and a customer experience center where NWN can showcase services it offers to help employers with hybrid and remote work.

Even though NWN has a physical office again in Greater Boston, Morrison said the company has no plans to mandate that people be there on certain days of the week.

“We are ‘the hybrid work company,’” Morrison said. “It’s important that we’re living that as a culture.”

Celebrating a brew that’s out of this world

Events at Mass. Bay Brewing Co.’s Harpoon Beer Hall tend to focus on the flagship brand. But younger sibling UFO got its time to shine on July 2 when Mass Bay held an event to celebrate the 25-year-old beer line (the name originally stood for UnFiltered Offering). Flying saucer fanatics will recognize that date: It’s World UFO Day, meant to coincide with the supposed date of that crash in Roswell, N.M., in 1947.

UFO brand manager Jordan Kellem said he has wanted to hold an event to showcase UFO beers, and jumped at the opportunity when event coordinator Samantha Tellier mentioned World UFO Day.

More than 300 guests mingled in the upstairs hall off Northern Avenue, partaking of lighter, fruit-flavored wheat beers such as Razwell, the raspberry beer, and watched Star Wars movies. The company has also teamed up with Kane’s Donuts to concoct a UFO-beer-flavored doughnut, and is auctioning off a stay at a UFO-shaped rental called Futuro House in Joshua Tree, Calif.

It turns out Kellem is an ideal brand representative. He considers himself to be a UFO enthusiast — for the beers and for unidentified flying objects. “It was meant to be,” Kellem said. “The stars aligned.”

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist. She can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com. Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.