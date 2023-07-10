Waltham startup expected to complete first local biotech IPO of the year

Apogee, which is developing treatments for inflammatory disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease — a group of serious lung conditions that include emphysema — said Monday it will offer 15.6 million shares at a price range of $15 to $17.

Apogee Therapeutics is the first biotech in Massachusetts seeking to go public this year, according to the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council, an industry trade group. How it goes could indicate whether the IPO market will start to rebound.

After a long dry spell in initial public offerings by biotech firms, a startup spun out of a Waltham company has filed to be listed on the Nasdaq and hopes to raise $250 million.

At the midpoint, that range would value the company at $735 million, according to Renaissance Capital, a Greenwich, Conn., research firm that manages IPO-focused exchange traded funds. The exact price is expected to be announced later this week.

Apogee plans to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “APGE.”

The IPO market for biotechs boomed in 2021, with more than 100 startups going public amid exuberance over cutting-edge life sciences technology, such as the messenger RNA platforms used by Pfizer and Moderna in their COVID-19 vaccines.

However, the go-go market soon came to a crashing halt. The cost of borrowing increased as a result of rising interest rates, cash for investing dried up, and the allure of biotech that drew casual investors waned. Last year, 21 biotechs went public, according to BDO Global, an international network of public accounting firms.

Eight of those IPOs last year involved Massachusetts biotechs, according to Zachary Stanley, executive director of “Bioversity,” a MassBio nonprofit seeking to diversify the biotech industry.

Apogee was spun out of Waltham-based Paragon Therapeutics last year with $169 million in venture capital. Its most advanced drug programs are two experimental monoclonal antibodies to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and atopic dermatitis, commonly known as eczema. The firm hopes to begin clinical trials of its eczema treatment later this year.

Apogee lists its address as 221 Crescent St. in Waltham, the same location as Paragon. But the spinout, which has 27 employees, is fully remote. Its chief executive, Dr. Michael Henderson, is based in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to his LinkedIn page.





