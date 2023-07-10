Wastin’ away in NYC

The owner of the Margaritaville Resort Times Square Hotel filed for bankruptcy after disappointing results since its 2021 opening left it fighting a foreclosure auction, court papers show. The legal entity that owns the equity of the island-themed hotel filed for Chapter 11 protection Sunday night in New York, according to court papers. The hotel itself will likely seek protection from creditors soon, the filing shows. The hotel — the only Manhattan outpost of Jimmy Buffett’s kitschy hospitality chain — opened in 2021, when tourism in Times Square had not yet recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic. It has lost money since then. BLOOMBERG NEWS

HEALTH CARE

Personal data of millions of HCA patients show up online

Personal data of about 11 million patients of HCA Healthcare Inc. was exposed in an online forum, the company said Monday. The largest US hospital operator discovered a list with names, e-mail addresses and phone numbers, birth dates, and information about their appointments. It didn’t include clinical records, payment details, passwords, or Social Security numbers. The Nashville-based company is still investigating and said it couldn’t confirm how many people were affected, but it believes the list contains 27 million rows of data on about 11 million patients. BLOOMBERG NEWS

E-COMMERCE

Prime Day less of a factor for Amazon’s bottom line

Amazon’s annual Prime Day shows that e-commerce isn’t the driver it once was for the stock, as investor focus shifts to the company’s faster-growing and profitable cloud-computing unit. In the past four years, the stock has fallen in the week of the two-day sale in which the retail giant discounts swaths of items. The first four years beginning in 2015 saw Amazon shares average a gain of more than 2 percent in the week of the event, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The focus on cloud computing has only increased as Amazon Web Services grew into the company’s main source of operating income, amid greater investor scrutiny over who stands to benefit most from the rollout of artificial intelligence applications. BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

A historic plunge in used car prices

Used-car prices in the US fell 4.2 percent in June from May, the largest drop since the pandemic began, and were down 10.3 percent from the previous year, as a key measure of inflation eases. The price drop in June was the biggest ever for the month and among the largest in the history of the used-car price index compiled by Manheim, a vehicle auction service. It was the sharpest decline since April 2020, when Manheim’s Used-VehicleValue Index plunged 11.4 percent. BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Threads notches 100 million users

Meta Platforms Inc.’s answer to Twitter has rocketed to 100 million users in less than a week, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg announced on Monday. “That’s mostly organic demand and we haven’t even turned on many promotions yet,’' he said in a posting. “Can’t believe it’s only been 5 days!” The Threads app, a spinoff from Instagram that uses people’s accounts for that service, got off to a scorching start on Wednesday and racked up 70 million users within two days, going “way beyond our expectations,” according to Zuckerberg. BLOOMBERG NEWS

RAILROADS

Union Pacific latest railroad to offer paid sick leave

Union Pacific railroad has reached a tentative deal with a major union regarding paid sick leave. The railroad and the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers said that the deal reached over the weekend provides up to eight paid sick leave days to around 5,900 railroad employees. While all Union Pacific employees receive some form of paid leave, the proposed agreement will provide the union members an additional five paid sick days annually, prorated for 2023. Starting next year, they also will have the ability to convert up to three paid leave days for use as paid sick time. If ratified by workers, Union Pacific, which is based in Omaha, will have paid sick leave agreements in place with all 13 of its unions, making it the second railroad in the industry to do so. Last month Norfolk Southern was the first major North American freight railroad to reach deals to provide paid sick time to all of its workers. ASSOCIATED PRESS

FAST FOOD

Cava looking like another Chipotle

Cava’s stock has surged since it started life as a listed company last month, and analysts generally agree further gains are on the way, with some comparing the fast-casual restaurant chain with another investor favorite: Chipotle Mexican Grill. Expiration of the customary quiet period on Monday brought a flurry of initiations from Wall Street, with most recommending investors buy Cava stock. All analysts tracked by Bloomberg set a price target exceeding Friday’s close of $39.62, with Baird the highest at $50. BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENTERTAINMENT

Blacks and Hispanics are big gamers

Hispanic and Black Americans play video games more than other groups, according to an annual industry report, bucking the stereotype that white Americans are the industry’s most enthusiastic consumers. While 72 percent of gamers last year were white — amounting to the biggest group because of their larger numbers — a higher share of Hispanic, Asian or Pacific Islander, and Black Americans play games, the Entertainment Software Association said Monday. Over the last several years, the US video-game industry has faced criticism for telling stories that primarily center around white Americans. Recently, more US-published games have featured more non-white characters. BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Female Chinese economists who dined with Yellen attacked online

A group of Chinese female economists and entrepreneurs who dined with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen have been blasted by online nationalists for betraying their country by interacting with the US official. While the Treasury department skipped identifying attendees from the meeting on Saturday, a group photograph of the gathering posted to China’s Twitter-like Weibo was used to identify some participants. The criticism mostly targeted two women who posted about their experience on social media: Liu Qian, the Economist Group’s managing director for Greater China, and author Hao Jingfang, who previously worked for the China Development Research Foundation, which is managed by a branch of the State Council. In a now-deleted exchange, one Weibo user asked Hao, whose award-winning novel “Folding Beijing” is widely considered to be about income inequality in the capital, why she attended the dinner. Hao replied: “Because Yellen is the friendliest American official, she’s always dedicated to developing friendly China-US relations.” Several users accused Hao of being an “American spy,” while a post that garnered some 600 comments criticized the elite status of the women selected, saying “they have not worked in factories.” BLOOMBERG NEWS