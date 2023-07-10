Wu administration will offer tax breaks to turn office buildings into housing

Converting office buildings to housing is a notoriously tricky, expensive process, as the physical dimensions of many offices do not align with requirements for apartments or condominiums. But the practice has caught on in several major cities — often with public assistance in the form of incentives or other tax breaks — as the commercial office sector has struggled following the COVID-19 pandemic and the cost of housing has continued to soar.

The city of Boston this fall will launch an office-to-residential conversion pilot program offering a property tax discount of up to 75 percent for developers who “immediately” convert their “underutilized” downtown office buildings to residential use.

Boston’s pilot program would allow for a break worth up to 75 percent the standard residential property tax rate — currently $10.74 per $1,000 of assessed value — for up to 29 years through a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement between the city and a developer.

Converted buildings would have to meet the city’s newly-proposed affordable housing requirements, setting aside 17 percent of their units at lower, income-restricted rents, and reserving 3 percent of a project’s square footage for those with housing vouchers. Projects would also be required to meet new stretch code energy efficiency standards, and developers would be encouraged to keep the ground floors open for retail or other public use.

The program is intended to be a short-term solution: it would accept applications through June of next year, and developers looking for the discount would be required to start construction by October 2025.

“Through this conversion program, we seek to incentivize lenders, property owners, downtown stakeholders, and the State to partner with the City to increase the production of much needed housing in our downtown core,” said BPDA Director Arthur Jemison in a statement.

Developers have long lamented the costs of converting offices to housing, saying they’d need some form of government assistance to make such projects work from an economic standpoint. Tamara Small, CEO of commercial real estate industry association NAIOP Massachusetts, on Monday applauded the administration for moving forward with office-to-residential incentives.

“It’s great that the city recognizes the challenges associated with converting office projects to residential and the need for assistance from the public sector,” Small said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more.

