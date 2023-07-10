After mini-stroke, Paul LeBon withdraws from R.I. race for Congress

LeBon, 66, is a Rhode Island native who lived in Texas for 32 years, ran for Congress in that state, and wrote a book titled “ Liar Liar Cruz on Fire .” He is one of 35 candidates, including 22 Democrats, who declared their candidacies for the seat that David N. Cicilline vacated on June 1 to lead the Rhode Island Foundation.

PROVIDENCE — Paul LeBon, a Woonsocket Democrat, on Monday announced he is withdrawing from the First Congressional District race after having a mini-stroke on Friday.

On Friday, a post on LeBon’s Twitter stated: “Paul LeBon had a mini stroke at 4:00 am he is at Landmark Medical Center. This is his 5th stroke.”

And on Monday morning, LeBon sent out an e-mail saying he was in the hospital and will have a cardiac procedure later in the day.

“I got into the race because the candidates are talking only about issues one person can not influence. I wanted to get my Jobs4RI plan into the marketplace of ideas,” he wrote. “But the pace of getting out and collecting 373 (of 500) signatures got the best of me.”

LeBon said he has now suffered five transient ischemic attacks (or mini strokes) plus a deep vein thrombosis (a blood clot in a deep vein) on a flight three years ago. One stroke rendered his left hand useless, he said.

“My doctors say in the event that I would miraculously win the election, the demand of the work and travel would likely overwhelm me,” he wrote. “So, with deep regret I am withdrawing from the race. I hope that another candidate can take up my jobs idea.”

The declared candidates must collect 500 valid signatures on nomination papers by July 14 in order to qualify for the ballot. The primaries are set for Sept. 5 and the special election is scheduled for Nov. 7.

LeBon said that on June 30 he shared his idea for a microchip plant at Quonset State Airport with US Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo, who was in Rhode Island to announce $108.7 million in federal funding to connect Rhode Islanders with affordable broadband access. He said that Raimondo told him the microchip plan was “a great idea.”

LeBon has written nine books, including one titled “Syphilis Ate Al Capone’s Brain. Is Syphilis Eating Trump’s Brain?” He said he was frustrated that voice recognition devices jumbled his Rhode Island accent, so he wrote another book – “JFK in Texas, a Two-Day Triumphant Journey Until...” – typing with one finger.

He said that in 2011 he was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s disease and given a life expectancy of five to seven years. But with the help of a clinic in Cuba, he said his symptoms have been pushed back, and he has new book coming out titled “Outliving Myself – My Blessed Journey.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com.