Baby deer rescued from pipe at Brockton Wastewater Treatment Facility

A baby deer was rescued and safely returned to the wild Monday after the animal became trapped in an underground pipe at the Brockton Wastewater Treatment Facility, according to the Brockton Fire Department.
After the deer was discovered by workers at the wastewater facility, Brockton Animal Control responded to the scene and called the fire department for backup, Brockton Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Galligan said.
“Brockton Fire and Brockton Animal Control worked together to safely remove [the deer],” the department said on Twitter.
A deer found its way into a tight space today at the water treatment facility. Brockton Fire and Brockton Animal Control worked together to safely remove it. The members of the Brockton Fire Department train continuously for all types of incidents. pic.twitter.com/66Cy5xXAtn— Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) July 10, 2023
A firefighter was lowered into the confined space where the pipe was located, lassoed the deer, and brought it back to ground level, Galligan said.
It’s not known how the deer became trapped in the pipe, Galligan said.
