Baby deer rescued from pipe at Brockton Wastewater Treatment Facility

After the deer was discovered by workers at the wastewater facility, Brockton Animal Control responded to the scene and called the fire department for backup, Brockton Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Galligan said.

A baby deer was rescued and safely returned to the wild Monday after the animal became trapped in an underground pipe at the Brockton Wastewater Treatment Facility, according to the Brockton Fire Department.

“Brockton Fire and Brockton Animal Control worked together to safely remove [the deer],” the department said on Twitter.

A firefighter was lowered into the confined space where the pipe was located, lassoed the deer, and brought it back to ground level, Galligan said.

Advertisement

It’s not known how the deer became trapped in the pipe, Galligan said.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.