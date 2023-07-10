Belchertown man found dead following house fire

A man was found dead following a fire at his home in Belchertown on Monday afternoon, officials said.

About 12:20 p.m., the Belchertown Fire Department was notified of a fire at 42 Daniel Square. At the scene, firefighters saw that the single-story home had “heavy smoke venting through all windows and heavy fire showing in the rear,” the office of State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a statement Monday night.

Firefighters initially attacked the flames from the exterior, then began moving inside the building until conditions forced them to leave, officials said. A second alarm was called, and firefighters from Amherst, Bondsville, Granby, Ludlow, Palmer, Pelham, Three Rivers, and Westover also responded to the scene, battling the fire for about two hours until it was under control, officials said.