Belchertown man found dead following house fire

A man was found dead following a fire at his home in Belchertown on Monday afternoon, officials said.
About 12:20 p.m., the Belchertown Fire Department was notified of a fire at 42 Daniel Square. At the scene, firefighters saw that the single-story home had “heavy smoke venting through all windows and heavy fire showing in the rear,” the office of State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a statement Monday night.
Firefighters initially attacked the flames from the exterior, then began moving inside the building until conditions forced them to leave, officials said. A second alarm was called, and firefighters from Amherst, Bondsville, Granby, Ludlow, Palmer, Pelham, Three Rivers, and Westover also responded to the scene, battling the fire for about two hours until it was under control, officials said.
The resident, whose identity was not released, was found dead inside. The state medical examiner will determine the exact cause of the man’s death, officials said.
“On behalf of the Belchertown Fire Department, I want to express our sincere condolences to the man’s family,” Fire Chief John Ingram said in the statement. “This is a sad day for them and our community.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Belchertown Fire Department, Belchertown Police Department, Hadley Police Department, State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, and State Police assigned to the Northwestern district attorney’s office.
