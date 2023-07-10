Black bear spotted in East Bridgewater; latest in string of local bear sightings

The bear was seen around Spring Street close to Route 18, police said. The East Bridgewater Police Department requested that residents let the bear roam instead of approaching it or sharing its exact location publicly.

A black bear was recently spotted roaming East Bridgewater, police said Sunday in a Facebook post , following a string of reported bear sightings in communities south of Boston.

Residents should be careful while working outside and when letting pets out, police said. They should also bring bird feeders inside and use electric fencing to protect livestock.

If a person has an interaction with a bear, they should should make themselves known by clapping or making loud sounds while slowly backing away, police said.

“Do not approach bears or intrude between a female bear and her cubs,” police said in the Facebook post. “Keep dogs leashed and stay a respectful distance away.”

This bear sighting comes after similar incidents in Quincy, Attleboro, Cohasset, Hull, and Hingham over the past month.

East Bridgewater police could not be reached for comment Monday evening.

