Body of missing Lowell girl, 7, found in Merrimack River in Tewksbury

“We are all heartbroken to be here this afternoon to report that it appears that the end of the search has come with the recovery of a body of the young child, preliminarily identified” as 7-year-old Anna, of Lowell, said Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan during an afternoon briefing in Lowell.

The body of a 7-year-old girl who went missing Sunday in Lowell was found Monday in the Merrimack River in Tewksbury, officials said, bringing a tragic end to a search that had marshaled the resources of both law enforcement and the broader public.

Police had said Sunday that Anna, a Lowell resident, was last seen between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday near East Merrimack Street in the Belvidere neighborhood.

The child “was recovered at about noontime today” in the river about 15 to 20 yards from the shore, with no obvious signs of trauma, Ryan said. She said there was no sign of foul play.

Anna was on the autism spectrum and was non-verbal, according to police.

Ryan and Lowell police had asked residents to join the search during a news conference Sunday evening.

Authorities have deployed multiple officers, the K-9 Unit, and the Drone Unit to aid in the search, according to a Lowell police statement. They were also being assisted by the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council K-9 Unit, the State Police Airwing, the State Police K-9 Unit, and the Lowell Fire Department, officials said Sunday.

