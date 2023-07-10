Boston City Council president calls for review of employee parking procedures, after Councilor Lara crashes car with revoked license

“In light of recent events,” Flynn wrote to Boston Property Management Commissioner Eamon Shelton on July 5, “I am respectfully requesting that the City of Boston Property Management Department review its current parking policies at City Hall to maintain consistency for all city employees and elected officials.” Specifically, Flynn wrote, drivers should “be required to provide verification of a valid driver’s license, copy of a vehicle registration, and insurance,” he said.

Less than two weeks after a Boston city councilor whose driver’s license had been revoked crashed into a Jamaica Plain home, City Council President Ed Flynn is calling for a review of employee parking procedures at Boston City Hall.

“These basic steps are to ensure everyone’s safety, for liability purposes of both operators and the City of Boston, and so that drivers utilizing city-owned garages abide by appropriate regulations,” Flynn wrote. Flynn’s letter was first reported by the Boston Herald.

Flynn did not name any of his council colleagues in the request, and he did not respond to questions Monday about which “recent events” he was citing. But the letter comes just days after City Councilor Kendra Lara struck a home on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain, an accident that sent her 7-year-old son to Boston Children’s Hospital for several stitches. According to her state driver’s record, her license was revoked at the time of the crash. And a police report on the June 30 crash, which redacts names, states that the car, a 2019 Honda Civic, was unregistered, uninsured, and had an expired registration sticker.

The driver is expected to appear in Boston Municipal Court’s West Roxbury Division on charges of operating a motor vehicle after suspension, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, according to police. Lara’s court appearance is set for July 19, according to the clerk’s office.

Boston police also contacted the Department of Children and Families because the child was riding in the Honda’s back seat without a booster seat, which is required for children under age 8 or who are under 57 inches tall, the report said.

Lara did not immediately respond to questions Monday about the review requested by Flynn, or how she gets to work at City Hall. But she issued an apology to constituents over the weekend.

“We are all accountable for our actions, and I am no different, which is why I offer my sincerest apologies to everyone, especially the people of District 6,” wrote Lara, who represents Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury on the council. “As an elected official, I’ve worked hard to center the dignity and humanity of my constituents. Today, I ask you to also see mine as I work to correct my mistake.”

The crash, and the subsequent flap over parking regulations, is just the latest chaos on a city council wracked by divisions and dysfunction. Amid interpersonal disputes and outside distractions, the body has struggled to reach consensus on key issues and passed minimal substantive legislation.

Flynn just last week admonished two of his colleagues by name, Lara and Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, for bringing “negative attention to the institution” after Lara was involved in the accident and Arroyo admitted to an ethics violation. Arroyo paid a $3,000 fine for representing his brother in a sexual harassment lawsuit involving the city while serving on the council.

“The people of Boston deserve the highest standards of strong and ethical leadership,” Flynn said in his statement. “Moreover, they want elected officials who show maturity, take responsibility as adults, and demonstrate the ability to follow the same basic rules and norms as the people they serve when placing us in positions of public trust.”

















Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff.