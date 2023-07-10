Cleveland picked a R.I. pitcher No. 58 in the MLB draft

The Cleveland Guardians selected Clemmey late Sunday night in the second round. Named Rhode Island’s Gatorade Player of the Year in 2023, he is committed to Vanderbilt University for next season, but could choose to sign with the Guardians.

Bishop Hendricken High School graduate Alex Clemmey, a 6-foot, 6-inch left-handed pitcher from Middletown, woke up this morning as the 58th pick in the Major League Baseball draft.

Clemmey is the first player from Rhode Island taken in the first five rounds since 2008, when the Red Sox made Portsmouth High School graduate Ryan Westmoreland the 172nd overall selection. Another Bishop Hendricken pitcher, Jay Rainville, was chosen by the Minnesota Twins as the 39th player taken in the 2004 draft.

The approximate pick value for the No. 58 pick in the MLB draft is $1.4 million.

On the MLB Network, Baseball America writer Carlos Collazo credited Clemmey with a “massive fastball” and a “potential plus curveball,” saying that while he’s “a little bit erratic in the control department,” it’s “a good pick with a good team that can develop arms.”

The Red Sox, meanwhile, used their first-round pick to select Kyle Teel from the University of Virginia at No. 14, marking their highest selection of a catcher since they took John Marzano at the same position in 1984. And the Sox picked shortstop Nazzan Zanetello at No. 50.

Clemmey, who can already throw as high as 99 mph, is just the latest baseball phenom to come out of Rhode Island.

Classical High School graduate Jeremy Peña had a storybook postseason last year, homering in the 18th inning to lead the Houston Astros to a sweep of the Seattle Mariners in the American League Divisional Series, then winning the American League Championship Series MVP after hitting two home runs in a sweep of the New York Yankees.

Going into the draft, Clemmey was MLB.com’s 50th ranked prospect.

”The southpaw has been up to 98-99 mph with a fastball that features elite-level spin rates and ride up in the zone,” according to MLB.com’s evaluation, which included a video scouting report. “He has a swing-and-miss slurvy breaking ball with sweepy late tilt that has curve tendencies in the 79-82 mph zone and feels more like a slider when it’s a bit harder. That leaves some scouts thinking he could have two distinct breaking pitches in the future.”

Though he lost his first start this spring, he went on to record a 0.59 ERA with 84 strikeouts in 35.2 innings, allowing a mere seven hits entering the playoffs.

CBSsports.com had mentioned Clemmey as one of five players who might go earlier than expected in the draft.

”The elevator pitch is that he’s a projectable 6-foot-6 lefty with a fastball that’s already been clocked into the upper-90s. Salivate away, dreamers,” CBSsports.com reported.

”Whichever team pops Clemmey should know that harnessing his massive upside is going to take some time. The rest of his arsenal needs nurturing,” it said. “Clemmey has a commitment to Vanderbilt, making his name one worth knowing, either this summer or in a few to come.”

The MLB draft continues Monday and Tuesday, stretching through 20 rounds.

