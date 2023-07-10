Devens correction officer sentenced to prison for violating mentally ill incarcerated man’s civil rights

A former senior correctional officer at the Devens federal prison medical center in Ayer was sentenced Monday to serve a year behind bars for violating the civil rights of an incarcerated mentally ill man in 2019, officials said.
Seth M. Bourget, 42, of Woodstock, Conn., was convicted by a federal jury of one count of deprivation of civil rights under color of law following a five-day trial in December 2022, the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts said in a statement.
A US District Court judge ruled Monday that Bourget must serve one year and one day in prison and two years of supervised release, prosecutors said.
Bourget’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Monday night.
Bourget is one of two correctional officers who were charged in 2019 with violating the civil rights of a handcuffed inmate suffering from severe mental illness. Prosecutors said Bourget struck the inmate in the chin with a protective shield while the man was in an agitated state, snapping his head back, causing him to fall to the concrete cell floor, and inflicting significant head injuries.
Officials said that Bourget’s sentence holds him accountable for breaking his oath of service.
“Corrections officers are placed in a position of public trust and the overwhelming majority of correctional officers do their jobs with professionalism, respect and dedication to protect and serve,” said acting US attorney Joshua S. Levy. “This office will continue to hold accountable bad actors who abuse their power and violate the public’s trust in them.”
