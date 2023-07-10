Devens correction officer sentenced to prison for violating mentally ill incarcerated man’s civil rights

A former senior correctional officer at the Devens federal prison medical center in Ayer was sentenced Monday to serve a year behind bars for violating the civil rights of an incarcerated mentally ill man in 2019, officials said.

Seth M. Bourget, 42, of Woodstock, Conn., was convicted by a federal jury of one count of deprivation of civil rights under color of law following a five-day trial in December 2022, the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts said in a statement.

A US District Court judge ruled Monday that Bourget must serve one year and one day in prison and two years of supervised release, prosecutors said.