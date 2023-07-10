During visit to Boston RMV, Healey touts success of law allowing licenses for undocumented immigrants

So far this month, Massachusetts has issued roughly 2,800 learner’s permits — more than double the permits issued in the same time span last year. Officials expect demand to increase, as the summer is often a busy season for driver’s permit applications and license tests. Like any other driver, those newly eligible for a license will still have to apply for a permit and pass a road test before earning a license to drive.

The effort, which started July 1 when a new law kicked in, is taking place against a backdrop of increasing hostility from states such as Florida, where Republicans last week said they won’t recognize licenses issued to undocumented immigrants in Rhode Island, Connecticut and three other states.

Massachusetts this month embarked on a muscular effort to arm residents without legal immigration status with valid licenses, the culmination of nearly two decades of advocacy by immigrants’ rights groups on behalf of the roughly quarter-million undocumented residents in the state.

“We know this is just the beginning,” Governor Maura Healey said Monday in the lobby of a Registry of Motor Vehicles office at Haymarket in Boston, flanked by other state officials, including Registrar Colleen Ogilvie. “We’re working hard to get more eligible people a driver’s license, which we know is going to help make our roads and our community safer.”

The celebration of the new law in Boston and, conversely, Florida’s attack on licenses awarded to undocumented immigrants, is the latest example in a deepening culture war playing out in state houses nationwide. Blue states including Massachusetts are embracing policies that expand rights for immigrants, bolster abortion protections, and weave LGBTQ inclusive frameworks into sex education curricula, while red states pass bills banning access to abortion and gender-affirming care.

The state’s new law allows people without legal immigration status to obtain a driver’s license by providing two documents that prove their identity, such as a foreign passport, birth certificate, or marriage certificate. The policy took nearly two decades of advocacy and coalition-building to slowly convince lawmakers that supporting the movement would mean more safety for all drivers and easier access to work, school, and other necessary trips for immigrant communities.

Groups including Movimiento Cosecha and the 32BJ SEIU, which represents janitors, security officers, and custodial workers, are part of a coalition of 270 organizations that have long backed the bill, which also garnered the support of insurance companies and — ultimately — many law enforcement officials.

“The impacted people are kind of still not believing this is actually happening,” Lenita Reason, a co-chair of the coalition and executive director of the Brazilian Worker Center, said in an interview. Reason, who herself is formerly undocumented, said getting her license in 2020 after she gained legal status was “life-changing.”

“It’s the freedom to move on your own time,” she said.

Sixteen other states and the District of Columbia have similar laws, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, some of which have become politicized in recent days.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican competing with former president Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, announced last week that beginning July 1 the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles no longer recognizes the validity of driver privilege cards issued by five states who have had laws on the books for more than a year — Rhode Island, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, and Vermont. This followed the passage of a law DeSantis signed that says “driver licenses and permits issued by other states exclusively to unauthorized immigrants are not valid in this state.”

As of Monday, Florida had not yet included Massachusetts to the list of targeted states, though the state site said the list “unavoidably is evolving.” When asked about the new Florida law Monday, Healey said the licenses for immigrants without legal status “are Massachusetts driver’s licenses.”

“They should be honored by other states,” she said.

One of the immigrants seeking a license in Massachusetts is Mayra, a 38-year-old housekeeper from Newton who moved to Massachusetts from Guadalajara, Mexico, in 2006 to escape poverty and what she described as a dangerous neighborhood.

“I don’t know how to express how happy I am,” said Mayra, who declined to use her last name due to her immigration status. “It has been so hard.”

After fleeing an abusive relationship shortly after arriving in Massachusetts, she bounced around various shelters in Boston and Somerville, ultimately landing in Newton. Since then, she has secured an apartment, gone to college, and raised her children, now 16 and 12. Without a car, balancing work and after-school activities meant waiting on unreliable buses or trudging through sometimes frigid and slippery conditions to get from one place to another.

Mayra, who said she was a victim of domestic violence, helped advocate for the law through the group REACH Beyond Domestic Violence, which argued that being able to drive gives victims a way out of a potentially dangerous situation.

“It’s going to change my life and everybody’s life,” she said in an interview.

Public opinion on allowing residents like Mayra to drive legally has shifted over the years.

In 2014, a Suffolk University poll reported that nearly 70 percent of likely voters did not support giving driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants. By 2022, nearly 58 percent of residents polled said they support the law that allows it.

The law, which easily passed the Legislature’s Democratic supermajority last year, was ultimately enacted in June 2022 after legislators voted to override a veto from then-governor Charlie Baker, who said the proposal could threaten election security, among other concerns.

A Republican-led effort put the policy on the ballot last fall, but voters ultimately decided to uphold the law, albeit narrowly.

With the new law came a slew of recent changes at the state’s Registry of Motor Vehicles.

The agency made materials available in 15 languages and interpreters available in more than 100 languages. They hired nearly 200 more employees to the service center and several more to other departments. The RMV’s contact center is also working to hire 40 more people.

The agency extended hours at some locations to include Saturdays and evening hours and more than doubled the number of road test examiners, hiring 77 more.

The RMV also added temporary road test sites and expanded hours for road testing at some locations.

On Monday, state officials reiterated that people who want to take the test should come prepared, noting that many people have been showing up to RMV offices without an appointment or the necessary documents.

They also warned people not to fall for fraudulent third-party scams, and only to book an appointment or pay fees through the RMV website or in-person at an official RMV location.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.