Flood watch issued for much of New Hampshire

In Vermont, Governor Philip B. Scott on Sunday declared a state of emergency as rains have caused flooding across much of the state. The weather service said some parts of southern Vermont had received up to 3.65 inches of rain by Monday.

The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine put out the alert late Sunday, and it’s scheduled to stay in effect through 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. The flood watch comes on the heels of a wet June and July.

CONCORD, N.H. — A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for most of New Hampshire.

Torrential rains are expected to become more common as the region becomes warmer and wetter as a result of climate change.

The flood watch in New Hampshire is different from a flood warning, which means flooding is already happening and people need to take action and seek higher ground right away. A flood watch means people should prepare for flooding.

Parts of the state are expected to get 1 to 3 inches of rain between Monday and Tuesday. There’s a threat of flash flooding across New England, with the highest risk in Vermont, according to the National Weather Service.

Runoff could cause flooding of rivers and streams, as well as other low-lying areas, and creeks could rise beyond their banks, according to the National Weather Service.

Most flood deaths happen in vehicles, according to Robert Buxton, director of New Hampshire’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management. He said to never drive through flooded roadways, and instructed residents and visitors to pay attention to local weather forecasts.

“If flooding occurs, know what to do to keep you and your family safe,” he said in a statement. “If you are visiting an unfamiliar area, make sure you know where there is high ground.”

Buxton warned that just 6 inches of moving water is enough to knock someone down, while a foot of water can carry a vehicle away. Plus, moving flood water can contain rocks, sticks, and other dangerous debris.

The N.H. Homeland Security and Emergency Management also encouraged campers at sites along rivers and streams to prepare for a possible evacuation. If a flood warning is issued, these individuals should be ready to go to higher ground immediately.

“More flooding is expected with this most recent round of rain. It’s important that residents and visitors remain safe,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “We all need to do our part to stay vigilant. If you are able to, avoid areas that are prone to flooding. If a Flash Flood Warning happens where you are, get to higher ground immediately.”

Before a flood, there are a few things you can do to prepare, like completing a family emergency plan, and putting together an emergency kit with basic items like a 3-day supply of food, water, and medicine. You can also put important documents higher up in the house to protect them from flooding.

You can learn if you live in an area that’s prone to flooding, and Buxton recommended listening to NOAA Weather Radio for updates. If flooding occurs, Buxton said get to higher ground immediately and disconnect electrical appliances at home. It’s safer to evacuate before flooding starts, according to ReadyNH.

The flood watch comes on the heels of higher than normal rainfall in June and July, according to state climatologist Mary Stampone. In June, the state average for rainfall was just over 6 inches of rain. Since July 1, she said, southern New Hampshire has received about 200 percent the normal amount of rainfall, receiving between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain.

That means that the ground is already saturated, which can increase the chance of flooding as the ground is less able to absorb the rain.

Right now, there’s only one sunny day in the forecast for next week. The humidity has also affected the heat index, making 80-degree days feel hotter, Stampone said.

“That can make outdoor activity more hazardous even if the temperature itself doesn’t seem that hot,” she said.

Stampone said climate change has made extreme weather more common. “We still have our variable climate but in that variability the wet is getting wetter and the dry is getting drier,” Stampone said.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amanda_gokee.