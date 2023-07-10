Flooding expected on Connecticut River in Western Mass. after torrential rains upstream in N.H. and Vt.

The top rainfall amount recorded in the state as of the early afternoon was 4.99 inches in the Western Massachusetts town of Ashfield, followed by 4.05 inches in the town of Tolland and 3.64 in the town of Southampton.

The weather service issued a warning saying moderate flooding was expected on the Connecticut River in Western Massachusetts, at locations including Montague, Northampton, the Holyoke Dam, Holyoke, and Springfield, and in Connecticut, at locations including Thompsonville, Hartford, and Middle Haddam.

The National Weather Service warned Monday of potentially dangerous rising rivers in Western Massachusetts after torrential rains in that part of the state and areas to the north .

The forecasters said the waters were expected to rise to 117.6 feet early Wednesday morning in Northampton.

“At 118.0 feet, flooding spreads across sections of Hatfield, Hadley, Northampton, Easthampton and South Hadley. Should evacuations be required, follow the directions of local officials and head to higher ground quickly. Farming interests will be significantly impacted in the Pioneer Valley as flood waters continue to rise,” the forecasters said.

The forecasters also warned of flooding in portions of Montague and Greenfield downstream through Sunderland and Whately. “Some residential areas may become inundated and localized road closures may be needed,” the forecasters said. The flooding there was expected to crest Tuesday evening.

The river was expected to rise to levels it hasn’t reached in decades, forecasters said.

“Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas,” forecasters said.

The forecasters said they were warning about flooding on the Connecticut River from Springfield northward “based on the tremendous rains across VT and NH that will be sending quite a bit of water downstream the next couple of days.”

The Connecticut River begins in a small town in New Hampshire near the Canadian border then flows south, becoming the border between New Hampshire and Vermont before cutting through Massachusetts and Connecticut to the ocean.

Forecasters also warned of minor flooding on the Deerfield River in Massachusetts, at locations including Charlemont and West Deerfield, and warned of minor flooding on the Farmington River in the Connecticut towns of Unionville, Simsbury, and Tariffville.

“Heavy rains earlier this morning across western MA led to rapid rises on smaller rivers (Deerfield and Farmington) that have their sources there,” forecasters noted in an early afternoon Web posting.

The heavy rains across the region caused urban flooding by late morning in areas around Fall River and Providence, the forecasters said.

The weather service fielded reports of flooded roads, cars stuck in the water, and flooded homes in Western, Central, and Southeastern Massachusetts and in Rhode Island.

By midafternoon, National Weather Service radar showed yet another line of storms moving from Western Massachusetts into Central Massachusetts, continuing to raise the possibility of more flooding and severe wind gusts in those areas, said Kyle Pederson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

But he said that the Boston area could escape the brunt of the storms. “They probably won’t make it all the way here,” he said.

















Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.