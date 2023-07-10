As funding for mental health initiatives arrives in NH, advocates say work remains

Mary Schuh is a professor and researcher at UNH whose work has focused on making mental health support available at public schools. She started seeing the need for these programs earlier in her career as an educator in upstate New York.

The money has gone toward initiatives including community trainings to address mental health issues, training the police in de-escalation, and the start of two new UNH graduate programs.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New federal funding for mental health is already at work in New Hampshire, boosting programs throughout the state. But advocates said more work lies ahead.

At UNH, she helped create a new graduate program that will place 80 graduate students in local schools, at a time when the state is struggling with a shortage of mental health providers.

“A lot of interventions schools are using are trauma-inducing, if you want to talk about segregation, restraint, seclusion — practices that are common in many schools,” Schuh said during a roundtable discussion Monday. “We’re creating an environment that is not good for student mental health.”

UNH received $3.8 million in federal funding for the program, according to Schuh. She said much of the funding will go toward scholarships. Students can get $20,000 to work on a master’s degree in social work with a focus on school social work, and $10,000 toward a graduate certificate in trauma informed policy — the two tracks offered within the new program.

“The majority of our effort is going to outreach toward underrepresented marginalized groups,” Schuh said. “In our schools, we want to make sure that young people who are experiencing challenges, whatever they are, have leaders within their schools and community mental health centers that they can look up to.”

She said the graduate students are bringing the best evidence-based research into schools around the state. Students will put on presentations for the school staff, providing information on things like incorporating mindfulness into the school environment.

One example of a student’s capstone project was removing a school’s time-out room and pointing staff toward ways they can better support the student to address the root of the behavior issue. She said there’s no research indicating time-out is an effective way to improve student behavior.

Students are placed in school districts that qualify as high need, based on factors like how many students are on free and reduced lunch. Schuh said they’ve partnered with schools in Manchester, Nashua, and the rural North Country. And students are required to work in New Hampshire for 20 months after completing the program, guaranteeing they will remain in the state at least for their first job after graduation.

The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester has also received $250,000 in federal funding. Jonathan Routhier, the organization’s chief operating officer, said the money has gone toward training Manchester police officers in de-escalation tactics. The program is called crisis intervention training, and it’s meant to help officers who encounter someone struggling with mental health issues.

“It helps police officers learn the language that we use in supporting people, and shifting from ‘What’s wrong with you?’ to ‘What’s happening to you?’” Routhier said. He called it a mental health first aid program. Just as there are ABCs of physical first aid, he pointed to the ABCs of mental health first aid: assess, befriend, and connect.

The Makin’ It Happen Coalition for Resilient Youth also received $250,000 in grant money to conduct community trainings and educate people about mental health first aid, said Mary Forsythe-Taber, the executive director. She said the organization is holding listening sessions and then gauging interest in community trainings with local leaders from government, health organizations, and parents.

And Dartmouth Health also received about $250,000 in funding to support mental health and trauma needs of youth in rural communities.

Erin Barnett, a psychologist with Dartmouth Health, said they’re using the grant money to train school staff, residential center caregivers, caseworkers, care managers, and foster parents in the trauma and mental health of adolescents.

That includes training in how to identify mental health challenges and trauma and instituting trauma sensitive practices.

But Barnett said ultimately she believes the answer to the mental health problems facing society lies beyond these services and in creating more connected communities.

“I am a mental health service provider and a mental health service researcher, but they’re never going to be the answer,” she said. “It has to be pulled back into building stronger communities and public health and public mental health. We’ll never be able to see all these kids and families, ever. It’s a pipe dream.”

She believes building a stronger community is possible through community-driven local projects, like ensuring green spaces and playgrounds are available.

“Get people, get teens out of their rooms, out into the actual real world, into the fresh air, exercise,” she said. “I have this dream that our local family resource centers will bring rec activities to the parking lots of apartment complexes. Literally meet them where they’re at with recreation, with exercise.”

Senator Maggie Hassan, who hosted the roundtable, said she’s considering another approach: federal legislation that would ban children under 12 years old from social media, which has widely been linked to poor mental health among children.

“New Hampshire and the entire country are facing a mental health crisis,” she said Monday. “When I travel around New Hampshire it is one of the first things, if not the first thing, almost everybody wants to talk about.”

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com.