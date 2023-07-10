Funeral Mass announced for prominent attorney R. Robert Popeo

His family said in a published tribute that even though Mr. Popeo enjoyed success as a lawyer and as chairman of his firm, “his true calling was as a husband, father, grandfather, and friend.”

Mr. Popeo had what his firm, Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, heralded as a “storied career,” winning more than 200 jury trials.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Joseph Church in Needham for R. Robert Popeo, the prominent Boston attorney who represented an array of high-profile clients and died July 3.

The family has scheduled visiting hours for Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. in George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home in Needham, the community he had called home for many years.

Mr. Popeo leaves his wife, Brenda; three sons, Robert Jr. of Westwood, and Paul and Steven, both of Needham; two daughters, Diane of South Boston and Karen of Sherborn; a sister, Mary Greenberg of Florida; and 11 grandchildren.

Burial will be private.

On the Mintz website, managing partner Bob Bodian said the firm will remember Mr. Popeo as “a legendary lawyer, a creative strategist, a tenacious force, an involved and generous member of his community, and a good friend.”

Mr. Popeo’s leadership and influence extended beyond the firm as well.

“I am a better person for knowing Bob,” George K. Regan Jr., chairman of Regan Communications Group, said in a statement. “He was a father figure for me and he will be sadly missed by all.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.