‘It’s a thrill’: Yacht crews from N.H. join in race from Massachusetts to Halifax

The typically biennial race, which was called off in 2021 as the international border remained closed due to the pandemic, covers more than 350 nautical miles and can last up to three days — an endurance test that challenges participants to stretch themselves, lean on each other, and experience the beauty of nature at sea.

RYE, N.H. — A few crews with New Hampshire ties are among the fleet of 70 boats sailing from Marblehead, Mass., to Halifax, Nova Scotia, in an ocean race that got underway Sunday for the first time in four years.

This story first appeared in Globe NH | Morning Report, our free newsletter focused on the news you need to know about New Hampshire, including great coverage from the Boston Globe and links to interesting articles from other places. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“The teamwork aspects are pretty incredible,” said Chris Lund of Rye, the skipper for an eight-member team from the Portsmouth Yacht Club, who said he looked forward to building a sense of camaraderie against a spectacular backdrop of sunrises and sunsets. Lund’s team doesn’t have a sponsor. They race for the joy of sailing.

Advertisement

“It’s a thrill,” Lund said. “There’s just something about being on the ocean at night under the stars offshore. There’s no land in sight. It’s quiet and there’s no distractions. For me personally, there’s a big draw to having that disconnect and that focus. Zero distractions for those three days. It’s pretty special.”

Lund, 41, graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 2003 and began coaching there several years later. He said almost all of his teammates for the Marblehead-to-Halifax race were involved with the UNH sailing team.

Their 43-foot blue ocean racing yacht, Jump, is among five J-133s in the race, so it’ll be most interesting to see how they perform compared to those four other crews on boats just like theirs, Lund said. They could reach the finish line late Tuesday or early Wednesday, given the lighter winds in the forecast, he said.

Advertisement

To sail nonstop for the dayslong race, the Jump crew will split into two shifts that trade off every four hours overnight. When Lund is resting, co-driver Emmet Todd, will take the helm. Their months of preparation for the race included practice and safety training in case a man goes overboard, a fire breaks out, the boat springs a leak, and more, Lund said.

Along the way, Lund said the racers will have to avoid colliding with competitors and fishing boats, at times in foggy conditions; they’ll have to navigate carefully to the southernmost tip of Nova Scotia so the tide and strong currents don’t push them too far into the Bay of Fundy; and they’ll have to reduce their speed to protect whales and wildlife at the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.

The other teams with home ports in New Hampshire are on Peter Torosian’s 41-foot yacht Pinnacle from Atkinson and Chris Andrews’ 39-foot yacht Hakuna Matata from North Hampton, according to the race’s website. To follow all the racers’ progress, check out the live online GPS tracker.

The Big Picture

Kids take part in the weekly drop-in activities at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire’s Learning Garden, which invites exploration and hands-on learning about gardening in Dover, N.H. Visitors can drop by for a guided activity every Thursday that is included with museum admission to learn about things like pollinators, planting seeds, making pots, seed balls or flower art, garden harvesting and more. Courtesy of the Children's Museum of New Hampshire/Courtesy of the Children's Museu

Got a picture to share? We may feature it in this space! Email it to us at NHNews@globe.com or post it on Instagram and tag us:@Globe_NH.

Advertisement





Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @reporterporter.