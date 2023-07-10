Judge declares mistrial in Emanuel Lopes case following weeks of jury deliberation

The jury, which was bused in from Worcester, was tasked with determining whether Emanuel Lopes, 25, was mentally incapacitated when he fatally shot Sergeant Michael Chesna and Vera Adams, 77, on the morning of July 15, 2018. The jury was declared hung after it could not come to a consensus. Lopes was facing two counts of first degree murder, and will be retried in court at a later date.

DEDHAM — Following nearly two weeks of deliberation, a Norfolk Superior Court judge on Monday granted a mistrial in the case of the man accused of killing a Weymouth woman and police officer nearly 5 years ago .

Lopes, a Weymouth resident, was indicted on 11 charges including murder in September 2018, two months after his arrest. Prosecutors said that on the morning of the shootings, Lopes stole his girlfriend’s car, crashed into a Toyota Camry on a main road in Weymouth, and fled the scene of the accident into a nearby neighborhood.

After throwing a rock through the window of a home, Lopes encountered Chesna, who tried to apprehend him. But Lopes hurled another rock at Chesna’s head, knocking him unconscious. He then shot Chesna multiple times with the sergeant’s own gun, before shooting at other officers and running away with the gun in hand toward a neighbor’s home, prosecutors said. There, he shot Adams while she was sitting on her porch.

In closing arguments Wednesday, both sides acknowledged the horrific nature of the killing, but focused jurors’ attention on different aspects of the murder. While neither attorney disputed Lopes’s struggles with mental health, their arguments hinged on the question of whether those struggles prevented him from fully understanding the wrongfulness of his actions that day.

Defense attorney Larry Tipton argued that Lopes suffered from schizo-affective disorder, a condition similar to schizophrenia, at the time of the shootings. He aimed to turn jurors attention away from Lopes’s longtime cannabis use, and to portray his behavior instead as “the product of a person in psychosis.”

“This behavior was not drug-related,” he said. “This is the story of a man with mental health problems.”

On a screen behind him, images flashed by in rapid succession for the jury, highlighting excerpts of conversations between Lopes and his mother, or his girlfriend Mary Cronin and the police. Tipton also played audio of Cronin’s 911 call the morning of the shooting, where she tells police that Lopes had “been going crazy.”

Tipton repeated several of Lopes’s statements, including talk of the Illuminati, concerns that “people were trying to kill him,” and mutterings that he was “an alien from outer space.” He argued that, while Lopes likely comprehended that he had shot and killed Chesna and Adams, jurors should conclude based on testimony from expert witnesses that Lopes did not understand that it was wrong in the moment.

“Someone can have knowledge of their behavior but not appreciate it,” he said. And “to try to understand what Mr. Lopes meant is an exercise in futility ... because he is psychotic.”

However, Assistant District Attorney Gregory P. Connor pointed to another expert witness who determined that Lopes was instead suffering from borderline personality disorder and antisocial disorder. Neither of those conditions, Connor told jurors, should prevent the defendant from being held criminally responsible for his actions.

Challenging Tipton’s characterization of the defendant’s behavior, Connor replayed footage from a convenience store security camera of the night before the shootings, when Lopes appeared to behave normally.

“Are these real delusions or ... are these attempts at getting attention?” Connor asked jurors, gesturing at the footage behind him. “Is this really the moment right before it hits critical mass, and the straw is going to break the camel’s back?”

Reminding jurors of the way Lopes crashed his girlfriend’s stolen car “going 80 miles an hour” before fleeing east into a nearby neighborhood, Connor against asked the question: “Is that psychosis, or is that a person who’s made a tremendous mistake?”

As he walked the jury through the events of that July morning a final time, Connor lifted up the same rock Lopes hurled at Chesna’s head, pantomiming the motion of throwing the rock forward before letting it rest with an echoing thud on the table.

“It requires aim, it requires volition,” he said. He went on to describe how Lopes took Chesna’s gun and fired it at the cruiser, before shooting Chesna repeatedly as he lay on the ground.

“He knows now it’s a working firearm ... and he shot Sergeant Chesna four times,” Connor said.

Connor then reminded jurors of how Lopes proceeded to shoot Adams twice through the window, an action that Connor argued was intended to kill a witness to Lopes’s earlier crime.

“That is felony murder, and it is with deliberate premeditation,” Connor said, imploring the jury to hold Lopes criminally responsible for both deaths. “Ladies and gentlemen, this man knows what he did. His life is forever changed, and so are the lives of Michael Chesna and Vera Adams.”

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.