Man, 26, held without bail on charges stemming from Mattapan shooting that wounded five people

A 26-year-old man was ordered held without bail Wednesday for his alleged role in a shooting that wounded five people in Mattapan last week, according to legal filings.
Traequon Duncan, of Boston, was arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court on charges of armed assault to murder and carrying a loaded firearm without a license, records show. He pleaded not guilty. His next hearing in the case is slated for July 17.
Duncan was arrested during a traffic stop on Westview Street Saturday night, police said.
The charges stem from a shooting on July 5 that left five people with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman.
Around 2 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at the corner of Edgewater Drive and River Street, where they found two people shot. Officers stopped a car they said was “fleeing” the scene and found a third man who had been shot in the shoulder and was being taken to the hospital by his brother.
Two others who had been shot later showed up at Faulkner Hospital, police said.
Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.
