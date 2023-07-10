Man, 26, held without bail on charges stemming from Mattapan shooting that wounded five people

A 26-year-old man was ordered held without bail Wednesday for his alleged role in a shooting that wounded five people in Mattapan last week, according to legal filings.

Traequon Duncan, of Boston, was arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court on charges of armed assault to murder and carrying a loaded firearm without a license, records show. He pleaded not guilty. His next hearing in the case is slated for July 17.

Duncan was arrested during a traffic stop on Westview Street Saturday night, police said.