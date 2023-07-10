A mindset in Providence policing is changing: ‘Not just policing — They are part of the larger family’

Christine King uses a singing bell to start and end a mediation exercise for a group of Providence police recruits last month at the Nonviolence Institute in South Providence.

The police recruits in the classroom at the Nonviolence Institute, in South Providence, fell silent. Some folded their hands and bowed their heads in a guided meditation. They were learning to be mindful, before launching into training on the practices and principles of nonviolence.

PROVIDENCE — As the class began, the young men and women with the Providence police emblem on their blue shirts took a moment together and closed their eyes.

These 30 recruits in the Providence Police Training Academy were seven weeks away from graduating, nearly two months from hitting the challenging streets, where people and circumstances will compete for their attention and demand a reaction, a solution, or provoke an on-the-fly decision that could bring life-changing consequences.

With all the training they’ve had during the six-month academy, in policies, the law, use of force, and policing techniques, this is something different.

For three full days during the last week in June, the police recruits were immersed in learning the techniques and principles of nonviolence, to give them more tools to de-escalate conflicts and build connections with the communities they are about to serve. They will have two more days of training after they graduate on Aug. 19.

The Nonviolence Institute has trained officers in Providence and Central Falls at their own headquarters. Under then-Chief Hugh T. Clements Jr., the trainers were also welcomed at the Providence police academy for a few hours to talk about nonviolence techniques.

In this academy, the recruits were getting more extensive training, this time on the home turf of the Nonviolence Institute. This is where at-risk teens and their families learn nonviolence, where gang members seeking a different life find guidance, where the loved ones of those who’ve been injured or killed in violence find solace. Training at the Institute is a sign to the recruits that they are also a part of this community.

That’s important to Police Chief Oscar Perez.

The relationship between the Nonviolence Institute and the Providence Police Department goes back about 20 years, when police officers and the Institute’s street workers were wary of each other, despite their shared goal: quelling the frequent devastation of gun violence.

The Institute for the Study and Practice of Nonviolence was first envisioned after the shocking murder of 15-year-old Jennifer Rivera in May 2000, on the eve of her testimony for the prosecution in a murder trial.

Perez was a detective working in the department’s gang unit at the time, and he remembers Sister Ann Keefe, the Institute’s co-founder, talking to him and other officers “about so many lives being lost.” He and Sergeant Michael Wheeler, who led the gang unit, spoke with then-executive director Teny Gross and met with the street workers who were trying to mediate feuds and steer gang members away from violence.

“I saw what they could do that I couldn’t do, because I had the uniform on,” Perez said. Over time, he said, police officers came to see the Nonviolence Institute as an ally.

Perez said he also saw where the Institute could offer invaluable lessons for police officers. “There are always situations where officers have to keep their cool, especially when being taunted,” he said. “It goes beyond de-escalation.”

Even though the Providence Police Department is the first to have its recruits go through the full training, Perez believes that other departments will follow. A mindset in policing is changing, he said.

“It’s where we’re headed. Police officers have to have different skills and talents,” he said. “The concept has always been there. I think it’s great, we’re just doing more now, we want our officers to see the benefits.”

Shane Lee, the Nonviolence Institute's manager of training, speaks to a class of Providence police recruits during an exercise in late June. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

He’d worked with Dr. Silas O.R. Pinto, the director of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging for the city of Providence, on collaborating with the academy.

Pinto said that the training is meant to help the recruits understand the historical context of where they are working — and why it matters. So when they arrive on a chaotic scene, officers can see the bigger picture. “They fully can understand that it isn’t about me,” he said, “it’s the culminating trauma and violence they are dealing with.”

Pinto said he also wants these new officers to see themselves as capable of offering solutions.

“I want the recruits to embrace the idea of a beloved community, and that they are not just policing — they are a part of it,” Pinto said. “They are a part of the larger family.”

The recruits were taught by a son of South Providence: Shane Lee, the Institute’s manager of training, teaches the principles of Kingian Nonviolence, a philosophy of nonviolent conflict reconciliation based on the work of Martin Luther King Jr.

Lee met the Rev. Bernard Lafayette Jr., a leader in the civil rights movement and an associate of King, while at University of Rhode Island’s Center for Nonviolence and Peace Studies. Lafayette, the center’s founder and its first director, is an authority in nonviolence training and practices.

That encounter inspired Lee to become a trainer, and help people transform their communities. And he sees the police as an integral part.

Nonviolence isn’t just about stopping violence, Lee told the recruits. It’s about creating a sense of belonging, and the sense that people are living in a safe community — all part of a police officer’s job, he said.

“We’re not under the illusion of a net zero of violence, but we are looking at creating a beloved community that responds to violence in non-violent ways,” Lee said.

He reminded the recruits of the concept of mindfulness, “to notice without judgment, so we can make an adjustment.”

Providence Police Officer Deanna Morales, an instructor at the police training academy, wants to see this nonviolence training included in the curriculum. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

This was something that struck Officer Deanna Morales, who had a few hours of this training when she went through the academy six years ago.

Now that she’s an instructor at the training academy, Morales said she wants this work included in the curriculum.

“We will be able to use these [techniques] on the road,” Morales said. “It’s about making better decisions, having the tools, and capabilities.”

When asked about their expectations, the recruits told the trainers that they wanted to be more empathetic and compassionate, a resource for the public. They wanted to know how to deal with anti-police sentiment and what to do when negotiations fail.

Richard Tarlaian, a retired Providence police captain and a certified nonviolence trainer, gave them real examples from his own experience serving in the department for nearly 35 years.

The Providence police chief who forged the department’s relationship with the Nonviolence Institute more than 20 years ago told the recruits that he knew it would be difficult to apply these concepts. But he explained why it was necessary.

“They are teaching you to see the world through the eyes of someone other than yourself,” former Chief Dean M. Esserman said at the training.

Building relationships and trust with people in their neighborhoods will be critical to success, Esserman said. So is having a sense of honor and duty, integrity and courage, and compassion.

“Compassion is what you have to guard against losing. It’s the first to go as a cop,” Esserman said. “You can be a compassionate officer, a respected officer, and still be a tough officer.”

This type of training wouldn’t have been in the academies attended by the father and uncles of one recruit, Matthew Carlone, when they became police officers a generation ago.

“It’s great training overall to have different perspectives,” said Carlone, this academy’s class president.

“I wasn’t sure what [the nonviolence training] was going to be like,” he added. “But it’s valuable to get the community’s perspective, and to know de-escalation in general, and making these relationships so you’re not a stranger.”

Recruits divided up into teams for an exercise during training in the principles and techniques of nonviolence. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.