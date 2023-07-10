Nearly 80 years later, remains of missing WWII soldier will finally be laid to rest in R.I.

On Monday, Thomas will be buried with military honors at 1 p.m. in Exeter at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

The remains of Army Private First Class George B. Thomas of East Providence were identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in March — nearly 80 years after he was last seen alive.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The body of a local World War II soldier that was unidentified for decades will finally return home to Rhode Island on Monday.

According to the Defense Department, 31-year-old Thomas was reported Missing in Action in November 1944 after his unit was battled German forces in the Hürtgen Forest. He was never reported as a prisoner of war.

Records from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency show that on Nov. 23, 1944, Thomas was ordered to help clear out a pocket of German troops in an area between the Vossenack and Hürtgen, Germany. U.S. forced had advanced eastward into Germany in September 1944 and the defending Germans had manned their line of defense opposite the Belgian border, which had halted allied forces from advancing.

The battalion moved toward German forces and were met with “intense artillery fire,” according to military records. The 1st Battalion had lost around 140 men by the end of the barrage, which included Thomas. He was last seen taking refuge in a foxhole.

The late George B. Thomas previously lived on Taunton Avenue in East Providence. Courtesy of U.S. Army

Germany’s Hürtgen Forest remained an active battleground and Thomas’ body was not recovered. The Battle of the Hürtgen Forest is now known as one of the bloodiest conflicts of World War II.

After World War II ended, the American Graves Registration Command recovered more than 120 sets of unidentified remains from the area between 1946 and 1948. At the time, technicians who analyzed the bones found Thomas’ identification tag, and it was believed that Thomas could have been one of the two unidentified bodies that were found together. They separated the two sets of remains, both of which were declared unidentifiable and buried in the Ardennes American Cemetery in Neuville-en-Condroz, Belgium.

Thomas was declared nonrecoverable in February 1951.

In 2019, the two bodies were exhumed and sent to a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, or DPAA, laboratory where they were analyzed. In March of this year, Thomas was finally identified by evidence that included a DNA analysis, according to the agency.

The remains commingled with Thomas’ have not yet been identified, but are still under analysis, DPAA spokeswoman Ashley M. Wright told the Globe in an email.

Prior to joining the Army, Thomas lived on Taunton Avenue in East Providence and was nicknamed “Bud.” In a section of an undated yearbook shared by the Defense Department this year, Thomas is described as having a “deep voice and an aptitude for oratory.”

“His voice is better suited for oratory, however, than for conversation in class, as his lowest whisper is easily heard all over the room,” read a blurb about Thomas. He was also an accomplished golfer, it said.

Thomas was the son of the late George and Annie Thomas. His seven siblings — Michael Thomas, Paul Thomas, John Thomas, Helen Saad, Victoria Thomas, Adele George, and Hannah Thomas — have all passed away. His is survived by several nieces, nephews, and extended family members, his obituary said.

Thomas’ name was placed on the Tablets of the Missing at Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery in Belgium, along with about 450 others whose bodies remain missing from the war. A rosette is expected to be placed next to his name to indicate his body has been found. The seals of the states are also typically carved into the stone.

