Show us your flooding photos and videos

In Vermont, a state of emergency was declared on Sunday. On Monday, torrential rains continued to sweep across the state. Several roads were closed, businesses were damaged, and more than a dozen people had to be rescued or evacuated.

Residents of several New England states are dealing with some of the worst flooding seen in the region in years.

The National Weather Service also warned Monday of potentially dangerous rising rivers in Western Massachusetts after torrential rains in that part of the state.

The forecasters said they were warning about flooding on the Connecticut River from Springfield northward “based on the tremendous rains across VT and NH that will be sending quite a bit of water downstream the next couple of days.”

Residents in Rhode Island were also impacted by heavy rain. Several cars were trapped in floodwater on the Wilbur Avenue Bridge, and on Narragansett Avenue in Providence and city police reported about a foot of water on some downtown streets.

