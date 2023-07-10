Providence continues to push to evict Skyline from Waterplace Park

The three-story building in downtown Providence, which is owned by the state and managed by the city Parks Department, has long been a popular venue for weddings, political fundraisers, and high-profile events.

“The fact is these folks have events that they have planned for years, and unfortunately the city, due to the fact that they have some type of vendetta, this is where we are,” Mota told the Globe on Monday.

PROVIDENCE — As the city pushes to evict Skyline at Waterplace LLC from the event venue at Waterplace Park, the company’s erstwhile CEO Michael A. Mota said that the negative publicity about his various companies and business deals has cost them bookings.

Mayor Brett Smiley’s administration wants Skyline out immediately, arguing that the company has breached its lease in multiple ways, including numerous complaints about the condition of the premises. While Skyline is now up to date on its lease payments, the city had to order the company to pay six months of back rent.

The lawyer for Mota and Skyline counter-sued, arguing that the administration under former Mayor Jorge O. Elorza had granted the company a rent abatement for six months — and that the city owes Skyline $54,134 for “overpaid rent.”

At an eviction hearing in District Court on Monday, Senior Assistant City Solicitor Jillian Barker told the judge that the city was concerned that having the cases intertwined would drag out the process. Skyline’s lawyer Michael Lepizzera acknowledged that such cases could “linger for years,” but he told the judge that he wasn’t looking to delay the proceedings.

Judge Walter Gorman denied a motion from the city to sever the eviction case and Skyline’s counterclaim, and he told the lawyers to accelerate the discovery process to get to a trial.

Assistant city solicitor Jillian Barker, left, listens as Michael Lepizzera, right, the lawyer for Skyline at Waterplace, speaks in District Court, Monday. Michael A. Mota, who says he is no longer Skyline's CEO, sits in the front row of the courtroom as the sole representative of the company. (Amanda Milkovits/Globe Staff) Amanda Milkovits/Globe Staff

Outside the courthouse, Mota claimed “vindication” to reporters because the city acknowledged that Skyline no longer owed back rent, and because the company wasn’t evicted — even though the hearing marked the beginning of the eviction process, not the end.

“We look forward to showcasing to ALL during our counter suit that the City of Providence was completely wrong for bringing us to court,” Skyline at Waterplace posted on social medialater. “Please don’t believe everything you read or hear.”

After the hearing, Mota and Lepizzera told the Globe that parties have been cancelling their bookings at Skyline, because of the threat of eviction. Both claimed the city’s moves were in response to the Boston Globe’s investigation of Mota and his various business dealings. “They are doing anything and everything” to evict Skyline, Lepizzera said.

Skyline at Waterplace has been renting the venue since 2016 and city records obtained by the Globe show the relationship with the city has been rocky, with complaints about late rent payments, fire code violations, unpaid taxes, failing to maintain liability insurance, and chronic complaints about trash, furniture, and kitchen equipment left outside.

Under Elorza’s administration, Skyline was granted three rent abatements in exchange for various repairs. The largest was 32 months, to abate about $270,000 in rent. A spokeswoman for Smiley confirmed that Skyline complied in May and submitted receipts showing the company had completed the work required to get the abatement.

When that abatement expired on Aug. 1, 2022, Skyline didn’t resume paying rent. Mota claimed that Elorza had “implied” that they had a fourth abatement, of six months, through Jan. 31.

Lepizzera acknowledged that Skyline never signed paperwork for the proposed fourth abatement. When asked why not, Mota shrugged and said they were busy.

Under pressure from Smiley’s administration, Skyline paid the back rent in March. (Lepizzera sent a cashier’s check with the memo: “Skyline at Waterplace — Under Protest!”)

Mota questioned why Smiley’s administration was trying to push them out, saying Skyline “was a dump” before he and his partners took it over. He claimed that they spent either $1.5 million or $1.7 million to renovate the property.

“I would encourage the city to do one of two things. One, embrace us like the previous mayor’s office did, which promised all of these things, which is mind-boggling how now the new administration is going back on what’s in writing,” Mota said. (In May, Smiley’s communications director, Patricia Socarras, told the Globe: “The city never entered in a fourth lease amendment when it was requested by Skyline.”)

Or, Mota continued, “if they really want to change, if they have somebody that they want to give it to, if they have a different vision, no problem. Put it out to bid just like we did. Have them bid the same amount we put into the building and will walk away. There’s no need for these charades.”

Mota claims that he is no longer CEO of Skyline — “that was years ago, but it’s still my family’s business,” he said Monday — but was the only representative of the company at the hearing. He told the city license board in February and March that he was the CEO, and signed his name as CEO on a settlement agreement with the state Department of Labor and Training in April.

The company’s lawyer, Lepizzera, said he didn’t know who Skyline’s CEO was, and that Mota was at the hearing as a witness.

Mota’s father-in-law, Joseph Ricci, is a partner in Skyline with Boston nightclub owner Louis Delpidio, and Mota’s wife, Jodi, runs events at the venue.

Mota is also the founder and CEO of VirtualCons, an entertainment and cryptocurrency company, and the president of Bayport International Holdings, a public company labeled “buyer beware” by the OTC Markets. Investors, vendors, and creditors who’ve done business with Mota’s various companies, including VirtualCons, are chasing him for money in several states.

Mota was leading the development of the former Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket, where he unsuccessfully attempted to get Amos House to sign a $120,000-a-month lease for a homeless shelter.

Although one of Mota’s lawyers and Bayport CEO Jerrold Krystoff told Pawtucket city officials in May that Mota was no longer involved with the Memorial Hospital project, observers told the Globe that Mota had been seen working on the hospital property during the first week of July. On Monday, outside the courthouse, he offered to give a tour of the former hospital property to a camera person from ABC-6 and complained that the Globe’s reporting on his business dealings had adversely affected his lucrative deal with Amos House and the state Department of Housing.

“We are the cancel society,” Lepizzera said. “And when someone is painted as the bad boy, it’s ‘Crucify him! Crucify him!”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.