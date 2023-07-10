Shark sightings prompt swimming ban at Nantucket wildlife refuge

Swimming is not allowed in the area “until further notice,” a Trustees spokesperson said.

At least four seals were reportedly killed by great white sharks over the past few days, prompting the decision by the Trustees of Reservations and the US Fish and Wildlife Service, which jointly own and steward the Coskata-Coatue Wildlife Refuge, a remote barrier beach.

Officials have banned swimming in sections of a wildlife refuge on Nantucket after great white sharks were seen devouring seals near shore.

“This is not a decision we’ve made lightly. Visitors’ safety is our utmost concern, especially given the remote location of this beach should a serious incident occur,” said Sarah Cassell, the Trustees’ managing director of marketing and communications. “We’ll continue to monitor shark activity in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.”

Advertisement

Swimming is not allowed past mile marker 5 in the refuge. The Trustees said the prohibition is a “more proactive” measure than the typical beach closures after shark sightings.

Other parts of the refuge remain open to swimmers, although Cassell urged visitors to use caution.

The seals have left the tip of the refuge, called Great Point, since the shark attacks, but are likely to return, according to the wildlife service, which said “there is currently no projected timeline” for how long the swimming ban will last.

Videos shared online in recent days showed sharks preying on seals along Great Point beach.

“Those videos are pretty troubling and no human could survive that, we know that,” Diane Lang, the Trustees stewardship manager on Nantucket, told the Nantucket Current.

Seals are a major source of food for great white sharks, whose population has grown as seal numbers have increased. The sharks are known to hunt the fin-footed mammals in shallow waters.

Advertisement

Swimmers should keep their distance from seals and refrain from swimming in areas near them, the Trustees recommended.

Alex Koller can be reached at alex.koller@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @alexkoller_.