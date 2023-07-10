State of emergency in Vermont amid widespread flooding

Among the state roads closed in Vermont due to flooding Monday were Route 30 in Jamaica near West Hill Road South, Route 100 in Weston near the intersection of Route 155, Route 30 in Winhall near Stoney Hill Road, and Route 103 in Mt. Holly at Station Road, officials tweeted via the state’s 511 hotline account.

“An area of heavy rainfall with 1-2 inch per hour rainfall rates is moving northward through Vermont early this morning,” the National Weather Service posted on Twitter shortly after 4 a.m. on Monday. “Multiple Flash Flood Warnings remain in effect. If you encounter water on a roadway, Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

Governor Philip B. Scott on Sunday declared a state of emergency for Vermont amid punishing rains that have caused flooding across much of the state.

Most of the closures listed were “expected to last for an extended period,” officials tweeted early Monday.

The weather service said some parts of southern Vermont had received up to 3.65 inches of rain by Monday. Shortly before 9 a.m., the weather service said flash flood warnings will remain in effect until Monday afternoon.

“Flash Flood Warning continues for Newport VT, Richford VT and Enosburg Falls VT until 2:30 PM EDT,” forecasters tweeted, adding that warnings for other parts of the state will run until between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Heavy rain fell on Killington and Bridgewater on Friday, and Scott visited the affected areas the next day.

In his state of emergency declaration Sunday, Scott wrote that the state faces “the imminent likelihood of excessive rain combined with water runoff, flooding, erosion and resulting damages from July 9, 2023 to July 11, 2023 with the likelihood of widespread damage and posing a threat to property and public safety.”

Scott said Sunday that forecasters had “issued a Flood Watch for all of VT from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening, reporting excessive runoff from storms may result in significant flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.”

Meanwhile Vermont Emergency Management, a division of the state’s Department of Public Safety, warned residents that the adverse weather could affect the entire state.

“Severe weather and flooding continues across Vermont,” the agency tweeted at 8:32 a.m. “Please use caution today!”

The agency advised the public to “leave” in the event of rising water, never drive or walk through flood waters, check with the state’s 511 hotline for road closures and conditions, and heed the words of emergency responders.

And the Charlotte, N.C., Fire Department said Sunday that it was sending personnel up to Vermont to assist.

“Charlotte Fire deployed North Carolina Task Force 3 to assist with an Emergency Management Assistance need from Vermont as they prepare for catastrophic, life-threatening flooding,” the department tweeted Sunday. “Most of Vermont has seen two to eight inches of rain over the past week.”

Scott has an 11 a.m. briefing scheduled Monday to discuss the emergency.

