Tech entrepreneur launches the ‘Open Table’ of private events

Previously the founder of VC Social and Artist Republik, Cianfaglione has now founded Restaurent , a new tech startup that he says eases the event planning process.

The entire event booking space was fragmented, he said, where it was up to consumers to call a list of restaurants and hope that the right person would be available to speak to go over pricing and other details. But most of the time, the person working inside these restaurants, breweries, and other venues, were not available when he was calling.

PROVIDENCE — A serial entrepreneur, Nick Cianfaglione was helping his family plan for a funeral reception when he realized the effort it took to book a restaurant for any kind of event.

Q: What is Restaurent, and how does it work?

Cianfaglione: I like to describe Restaurent as the Airbnb or Open Table for private events. Someone is able to easily go to our platform and say how many people they are hosting, a specific date, their budget and then show which venues are available for rent.

What markets is Restaurent available in currently?

We are primarily based in New England. On our platform, consumers can currently choose between Providence, Newport, Boston, as well as Connecticut, and also Austin, Texas. We plan to further expand across New England over the next 18 months. Our key focuses are on Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, and Austin.

Why the outlier of Austin, Texas?

I personally split my time between Rhode Island and Austin. Plus, Texas has about 56,000 restaurants compared to all of New England’s only about 35,000. Austin is a city driven by food, and it’s a huge market opportunity for us. But the company is based in Providence, and always will be.

A screenshot of the Restaurent platform, which allows users to browse for event spaces in their area. Restaurent

In your market research, where did you find that people were typically booking their events?

We live in a world right now where 80 percent of events are still booked over the phone. In a post-COVID world, you have staffing shortages at these businesses. They don’t always have someone to answer the phone, and they’re missing out on potential leads. Consumers get frustrated because they can’t reach someone.

Can’t someone find all the amenities they want in an event space online — whether it be the restaurant’s website or on Google?

There are venues that are missing out on these events because search engines like Google are not designed to find these venues based on amenities, pricing, and all these other elements that go into picking a venue. That doesn’t exist nowadays. Even if they do find some elements on the restaurant’s branded pages, they likely won’t be able to find out if a restaurant is even available for the day they are looking to book.

There are restaurants, breweries, wineries, or other venues on Restaurent currently. How much does it cost?

We usually give the first three months free for a trial. After that, it usually costs a venue about $50 per month to be on our platform.

How is this beneficial for businesses?

There are four key benefits for businesses to be listed on our platform: The first is discoverability. You’re going to be instantly tied to a network of people who are looking specifically for private event space. Right now, most people don’t know where to go or how to book a private event space for the everyday event. The second is, we also have a lead generation platform built in: People don’t know where they want to host their event, so they can submit a general request to our network and we notify venues that fit that criteria within a certain radius. We provide that person’s information (which they already gave permission for), and businesses can reach out to them directly.

The third value is our event data. We have an internal RSVP system that lets venues see how many people have RSVP’d to this venue. This is a massive issue for restaurants right now where they under-staff or over-staff events. Through our RSVP system, they can see how the event’s dynamics have changed, or not.

Lastly, businesses will save time on Restaurent. When someone comes on our platform, you know you’re getting qualified leads because we know the person is looking to book, and can easily find which venues will work for them based on budget, parking, if you offer catering, if you’re available, among other amenities. You’re not picking up the phone or answering a ton of e-mails anymore.

Do you have any investors?

We raised about $1.5 million in January to kick-start the program. About 90 percent of the funding came from Rhode Island-only investors, which I specifically did on purpose. I wanted to show that you can raise capital in Rhode Island — it’s not that obscene of an idea.

How do you bring your own experience to Restaurent?

I spent about 10 years in the nightclub and music industry. One of my co-founders is Ed Brady [owner of the Thirsty Beaver pubs, and the Historic Park Theatre in Cranston, among others], who has been a leader in the hospitality industry in Rhode Island. Ann-Marie Harrington, who has been a leader in the tech space here for nearly two decades, is another co-founder. We built Restaurent coming from a place of understanding of how these venues work.

