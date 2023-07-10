Two people killed in Sutton, N.H., house fire

Two people were killed in a fire that tore through a home in Sutton, N.H., on Sunday night, according to the New Hampshire state fire marshal’s office.

At around 8:30 p.m., Sutton firefighters arrived at 13 Brown Road North to find a single-family home engulfed in flames, Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey said in a statement. When crews extinguished the fire, two people were found dead inside.

Autopsies are expected to be performed Wednesday to identify the victims and determine their manners of death, the statement said.