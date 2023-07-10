Two people shot outside Brockton District Court; shelter in place order lifted

A woman and a man were shot Monday outside Brockton District Court and Brockton police have seized one gun and taken two potential suspects into custody, an act of violence that lead to shelter-in-place orders for City Hall and nearby public buildings and long delays on commuter rail service through the city

The woman was rushed to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to Darren Duarte, a Brockton police spokesman. The man was dropped off at a hospital by a private vehicle whose operator then left, Duarte said.

He said two suspects are in custody and one firearm has been recovered, Duarte said. The investigation is ongoing, he said.