Two people shot outside Brockton District Court; shelter in place order lifted

A woman and a man were shot Monday outside Brockton District Court and Brockton police have seized one gun and taken two potential suspects into custody, an act of violence that lead to shelter-in-place orders for City Hall and nearby public buildings and long delays on commuter rail service through the city
The woman was rushed to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to Darren Duarte, a Brockton police spokesman. The man was dropped off at a hospital by a private vehicle whose operator then left, Duarte said.
He said two suspects are in custody and one firearm has been recovered, Duarte said. The investigation is ongoing, he said.
The violence outside the courthouse at 215 Main St. took place around 12:30 p.m. A shelter-in-place order was issued for the courthouse, Brockton City Hall, Brockton Public School Central Building, the Board of Health Building and the city’s War Memorial, according to Duarte.
Brockton District Court remains open Monday afternoon, according to Jennifer Donahue, state courts spokeswoman.
“The stay-in-place was done out of an abundance of caution and has now been lifted,’' Duarte wrote in an e-mail. “The Brockton Police Department would like to assure the community that there is no ongoing threat to public safety.”
According to Keolis Commuter Services’ Twitter account, trains operating on the Middleborough/Lakeville line were stopped at or near stations in Brockton while police investigated on and near MBTA commuter rail tracks. Train service has now resumed, but the delays were exceeding 30 minutes, according to the MBTA.
Update: Middleborough Line Train 018 (1:58 pm from Middleborough/Lakeville) has departed Middleborough and is operating 35-45 minutes behind schedule due to earlier police activity. This train will be making flag stops, please be visible on the platform.— MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) July 10, 2023
The investigation is ongoing, police wrote.
“This incident appears to be an isolated event, and we are diligently working to gather more information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” Duarte wrote. “We urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any relevant information to come forward and assist law enforcement.”
