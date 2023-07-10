Vermont chef: ‘My restaurant is literally underwater’ from flash floods in town of Ludlow

“All the pots and pans are floating,” he said. “My restaurant is literally underwater.”

Monitoring the restaurants via security cameras, Molen had watched the water rise — and rise, and rise — throughout the day as floods devasted Ludlow. A video from a restaurant security camera shows a refrigerator floating in the kitchen of Sam’s Steakhouse.

Andrew Molen knew the damage to some of his restaurants in Ludlow, Vt., would be severe even before he began the six-hour drive from the Hamptons on Monday afternoon to check on his properties.

Molen, a well-known chef, said at least two of his five Ludlow restaurants were full of water. In addition to Sam’s Steakhouse, he operates Calcuttas Restaurant, Off the Rails, Alta Tuscan Grille, and Mr. Darcy’s Bar and Grill. He also owns the Fox Run Golf Club in Ludlow.

In addition, Molen operates out of New York City and Boston.

The damage in Ludlow, the home of the popular Okemo Mountain ski resort, received nearly 6 inches of rainfall. As of Monday afternoon, it was the storm’s highest local total statewide, according to the National Weather Service. Flooding also closed the main artery, Route 103, according to news reports

The weather service warned of “significant to potentially catastrophic” flash flooding with impacts as severe as that of Hurricane Irene in 2011.

Speaking Monday afternoon, Molen said bridges in Ludlow have collapsed under the weight of rapidly-rising water, rendering the town “near impossible to get in or out.”

Luckily, one of his kitchens is still usable, and he said he and a team plan to cook for neighbors.





