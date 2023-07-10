See photos and videos of ‘life-threatening’ flooding in Vermont amid torrential rains

Roads were closed, parts of the state received multiple inches of rain, and officials alerted people to the likelihood of widespread damage , including water runoff, flooding, and erosion. Officials urged residents to exercise caution and deployed emergency crews around the state.

The punishing rains led Governor Philip Scott to declare a state of emergency on Sunday as the National Weather Service warned of dangerous flash flooding.

As torrential rains swept across much of Vermont Monday, residents and local agencies shared astonishing visuals of the severe flooding inundating roads and fields.

The deluge rendered some roads impassable. Vermont State Police called the flooding “life-threatening” and asked people to stay indoors.

Advertisement

In a video posted by the department, torrents of floodwater surged over the dam on the Ottauquechee River, sending mist into the air.

Penny Chapman Longley, who lives in Mount Holly, posted several videos, including one that showed a pickup truck submerged in murky water and floods rushing like a river into a home.

Some said they were flooded in at work or home. Others were awaiting evacuation.

Shauntay Morsey, who lives in Londonderry, posted a video of what “was once 2 *very* large fields in our backyard,” but now looked more like a pond.

Hay bales were being washed out as the water levels rose, she wrote.

In one photo from Weston, the area seemed to be completely underwater. A car was shown fully submerged, while only the tops of structures were above the water.

See more photos and videos below:

Heavy rain caused part of Route 30 in Jamaica, V.T., to washout on Monday. Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer/Associated Press

Vehicles drove through the water flowing over Route 9 in Brattleboro, V.t., on Monday. Kristopher Radder/Associated Press

Lisa Mackey and Ann Florsch, from Ulster County, N.Y., watched the heavy water flow in the West River in Jamaica, V.t., on Monday. Kristopher Radder/Associated Press

A man stopped to take a photo as heavy rain sent mud and debris down the Ottauquechee River. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.