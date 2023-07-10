See photos and videos of ‘life-threatening’ flooding in Vermont amid torrential rains

As torrential rains swept across much of Vermont Monday, residents and local agencies shared astonishing visuals of the severe flooding inundating roads and fields.
The punishing rains led Governor Philip Scott to declare a state of emergency on Sunday as the National Weather Service warned of dangerous flash flooding.
Roads were closed, parts of the state received multiple inches of rain, and officials alerted people to the likelihood of widespread damage, including water runoff, flooding, and erosion. Officials urged residents to exercise caution and deployed emergency crews around the state.
The deluge rendered some roads impassable. Vermont State Police called the flooding “life-threatening” and asked people to stay indoors.
In a video posted by the department, torrents of floodwater surged over the dam on the Ottauquechee River, sending mist into the air.
Penny Chapman Longley, who lives in Mount Holly, posted several videos, including one that showed a pickup truck submerged in murky water and floods rushing like a river into a home.
Some said they were flooded in at work or home. Others were awaiting evacuation.
Shauntay Morsey, who lives in Londonderry, posted a video of what “was once 2 *very* large fields in our backyard,” but now looked more like a pond.
Hay bales were being washed out as the water levels rose, she wrote.
In one photo from Weston, the area seemed to be completely underwater. A car was shown fully submerged, while only the tops of structures were above the water.
See more photos and videos below:
Serious, life-threatening flooding is occurring today across much of Vermont. Emergency crews have conducted rescues in...Posted by Vermont State Police on Monday, July 10, 2023
The entrance to Okemo Mountain Resort in Ludlow, Vermont right now as heavy rain continues. Video by my friend Pat Moore.Posted by Tyler Jankoski My NBC5 on Monday, July 10, 2023
Edward is flooded in at work with the kiddos currently. Waiting for evacuation but all of Ludlow is closed off from Mt Holly to Proctorsville due to flooding and debris.Posted by Penny Chapman Longley on Monday, July 10, 2023
Emergency crews are on the move across the state as severe flooding barrels through Vermont. Our crews are on the scene...Posted by WCAX-TV on Monday, July 10, 2023
#Vt is in state of emergency because of the threat of serious flooding. The view from Cabot 5:30 AM at the Winooski...Posted by Vermont Agency of Agriculture on Monday, July 10, 2023
Graves Brook in Waterbury, Vermont today. Normally just a foot deep.— Matt Parrilla (@mattparrilla) July 10, 2023
Just one of many streams flowing into the Winooski River, currently at 420 ft elevation and rising with inches more rain in the forecast. pic.twitter.com/5QY8RJXg3y
July 10, 2023
all roads into and out of Ludlow are impassable. Our station (19 west hill road Ludlow VT) has been set up as a...Posted by Ludlow Ambulance Service on Monday, July 10, 2023
Stay home, be safe everyone. We are in Londonderry vt.. and this was once 2 *very* large fields in our backyard. The...Posted by Shauntay Morsey on Monday, July 10, 2023
Sabin Pond in Woodbury, right along Vermont Route 14. pic.twitter.com/JjoCmPvpEx— Tyler Jankoski NBC5 📺 (@TylerJankoski) July 10, 2023
