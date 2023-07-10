Victim in fatal Norfolk car crash identified as Taunton woman, 54

Stone died of injuries sustained during the crash at Needham and Main streets about 10:30 a.m. Friday, Norfolk police said in a statement.

A Taunton woman who died Friday morning after she crashed a car into a tree in Norfolk was identified by police Monday as 54-year-old Pamela Stone.

Norfolk police responded to the intersection and found that a sedan had crashed into a tree, the statement said. Stone was taken in an ambulance to a nearby hospital, where she later died, police said.

“On behalf of the Norfolk Police Department, we would like to extend our condolences to the family and friends of Pamela Stone,” Chief Timothy Heinz said. “We wish them comfort in their time of mourning.”

The crash remains under investigation.

