Vote Mama endorsement stirs controversy in R.I. congressional race

Early Monday, Vote Mama , a political action committee focused on electing Democratic mothers, announced its support for Matos, a former Providence City Council president who is one of 22 Democrats seeking the seat that Democrat David N. Cicilline vacated on June 1.

PROVIDENCE — State Senator Sandra Cano is calling for the Vote Mama political action committee to rescind its endorsement of Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos in Rhode Island’s First Congressional District race, saying the PAC ignored its own rule against endorsements in primaries that have more than one Democratic mother in a race.

From left to right, state Senator Sandra C. Cano, Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera, and Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos at a fund-raiser for Rivera.

But Cano, a Pawtucket Democrat, then issued a statement, noting she has a 3-year-old daughter and 6-month-old son with her fiance, state General Treasurer James A. Diossa. She said she did not seek Vote Mama’s support because its endorsement survey asks if there’s another Democratic mom in the race and explains that if there are, candidates should not apply for the endorsement and instead reconnect after the primary.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

“There are SIX mothers in this race,” Cano said in the statement. “I did not apply for Vote Mama PAC’s endorsement out of respect for their stated principles and policy, and in solidarity with my fellow mama candidates in this race. It is disheartening to see a pro-mom political organization ignore their own criteria in what seems to be an attempt to pit mothers against each other.”

Advertisement

Also, Cano said she is disappointed that Matos “ignored the stated eligibility criteria and content of the questionnaire, and submitted it anyway as if she were the only mama in the race.”

Matos campaign spokesman Evan England said, “They don’t say you shouldn’t apply, and we disclosed there were other mothers in the race.”

The survey for those seeking the endorsement asks, “Is there another Mama running as a Democrat in your race?” And it says, “We don’t endorse in races in which two eligible Mamas are running. If another eligible Mama is running in your race, please reconnect with us after your primary.”

Advertisement

Elise Anderson, communications manager for Vote Mama PAC, did not respond to requests for comment.

Cano, the first Latina chair of the state Senate Education Committee, said she has a record of “shepherding countless bills into law that lift up children and families.”

Matos is one of 14 candidates that the Vote Mama PAC is backing for the US Senate and House of Representatives.

“Working families need strong advocates in Congress now more than ever,” Vote Mama Founder and CEO Liuba Grechen Shirley said. “From the cost of childcare, to attacks on our reproductive rights, and a rising gun violence epidemic — it’s clear that our nation is battling multiple crises. For far too long, Congress has kicked the can down the road when it comes to passing truly family-friendly policies. It’s time to elect leaders who will get the job done and bring energy, passion, and empathy to the halls of Congress — it’s time to elect more moms.”

Matos said, “I first ran for City Council as a single mom because I wanted to be sure kids in our neighborhood had a great area to grow up in. Now, I’m running for Congress because there’s so much at stake for our children’s future. Our democracy is at risk, gun violence in schools is far too common, and reproductive freedom is under attack. I’m so grateful to have the support of a network of moms who understand the challenges of serving our communities in public office and are stepping up to help us collectively make a difference.”

Advertisement

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.