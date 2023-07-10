Deep partisanship will be on display as Congress releases competing voting bills

The parties will unveil separate and competing proposals that will have little chance of success in a divided government, but are likely to be used to rally supporters ahead of the 2024 elections.

ATLANTA — Congress in the coming weeks will consider shoring up voting and election laws, efforts that will reflect the vast gulf between Democrats and Republicans on protecting a foundation of American democracy.

House Republicans on Monday released a proposal that would tighten voting laws and take a defiant stand against concerns that laws passed in recent years by GOP-controlled state legislatures put some voters at a disadvantage. Democrats, meanwhile, are preparing to reintroduce their own proposals to set federal voting standards and restore protections under the Voting Rights Act.

Even as the country prepares for the next presidential election, the separate measures will underscore how the two major parties have acted with little cohesion and often are completely at odds over voting procedures.

House Republicans said they were sending a message by releasing their plan in Atlanta on the eve of Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game. MLB withdrew its midsummer game from the city’s suburbs in 2021 over objections to the state’s enacting of restrictive voting laws.

The event also kick-started a push in the House to pass the GOP’s “American Confidence in Elections Act.”

“This legislation is the most substantive and conservative election integrity legislation that will come before the House in over a generation,” said Representative Bryan Steil of Wisconsin, the Republican chairman of the House Administration Committee, on Monday at a news conference held at a diner in an Atlanta suburb.

“It works to boost voters’ confidence and uphold the Constitution by ensuring states maintain primary control over elections, not the federal government,” Steil said at a hearing last month. “This is in stark contrast to House Democrats’ efforts in the last two congresses, which would have nationalized our election system and centralized it in Washington, D.C.”

Since the 2020 presidential election, many Republican-led state legislatures have added ID requirements to mail voting, curtailed or banned the use of ballot drop boxes, and limited the ability of someone to return a ballot on behalf of someone else.

Republicans in Georgia have touted the state's sweeping 2021 voting law as a model for national reform, arguing the 2022 midterms and solid voter turnout were a rebuke to concerns the measure would result in voter suppression.

“The Georgia General Assembly has worked to create a system that makes it easier to vote, have results that can be audited and verified, give voters options for their preferred method of voting and build confidence using voter ID,” former state representative Scot Turner, a Georgia Republican, told the House Administration Committee during a May hearing.

Critics say voter assistance groups had to increase efforts to counter the effects of the law, spending more money to educate voters and help ensure they could successfully cast a ballot despite facing new hurdles.

The House GOP legislation would encourage states to examine voter lists, conduct post-election audits and enact other checks on voter eligibility. It also aims to make an example of Washington, D.C. voter laws by ending the district’s policy of allowing noncitizens to vote for local offices and prohibiting election officials from sending unrequested absentee ballots.

The Republican legislation also includes provisions to loosen finance reporting requirements and other restrictions on political parties, as well as protect nonprofit organizations that engage in political advocacy from disclosing their donors.

Democrats say the sustained attacks on the voting process by Trump and his allies show that measures are needed to ensure free and fair elections.

“America is under threat from election deniers and extremist anti-voting forces who undermine our democracy,” said Representative Joe Morelle of New York, the ranking Democrat on the House Administration Committee. “In contrast, our agenda offers national standards that ensure every eligible American can participate in accessible, secure and transparent elections.”

Their long-running efforts to enact federal voting protections failed last year after Democrats were unable to secure enough votes in the Senate to overcome procedural rules used by Republicans to block them.

While little has changed since then, Democrats argue it's important to keep pressing the issue.

“Very soon we will once again move to bring real, much-needed voting rights legislation before Congress,” Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor Monday.

Democrats expect the proposals to closely mirror an updated bill that came together last year with the involvement of Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat. He had sought a compromise that could draw some Republican support, dropping some of the more controversial provisions and pushing to keep state-approved voter ID requirements under certain circumstances.

In the end, Republicans remained united in their opposition, arguing the bill was a Democratic power grab aimed at taking over federal elections. The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, named in honor of the former civil rights leader and congressman from Georgia who died in 2020, would allow for federal review of voting law changes in certain jurisdictions to resume.