Pilot escapes with minor injuries when small plane crashes into hangar’s roof at California airport

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A pilot escaped with only minor injuries after a single-engine plane crashed nose-first into the roof of a hangar Monday at a Southern California airport, authorities said.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. while the pilot of the Cessna 172 was “practicing landings and takeoffs" at Long Beach Airport, south of Los Angeles, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

Video aired by ABC 7 showed the nose of the plane embedded in the hangar’s roof, with the tail sticking straight up.