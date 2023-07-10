Tune out the foes — city has done its homework on Centre Street plan

I have lived for 10 years one block from the first intersection of the project, near West Roxbury Parkway. I found the community meeting with Mayor Michelle Wu at the end of May to be well organized, and it gave people with a range of viewpoints a chance to be heard. The city held three follow-up sessions at the West Roxbury branch of the Boston Public Library. At one of those meetings, I was able get my questions answered by the city’s project manager and the engineer who did design drawings.

Re “Everyone wants a safer Centre Street but West Roxbury’s split on how to get there” (Page A1, July 6): I disagree with the opponents of the Centre Street Design Project who claim the city has not done due diligence and sought the public’s opinion.

One of the leading opponents of the project says that all the studies about safety improvements “end in dot-gov” and that it was motivated to “satisfy the bicyclists union.” However, the city has done its homework. There are compelling technical details on the project website that support the city’s case that traffic delays will be minimal and safety gains will be high.

I applaud the mayor’s open process and willingness to make city managers and designers available to the public.

Dan Goessling

West Roxbury





The street is unsafe — proceed, Mayor Wu, and quickly

On one hand, there are abundant data both showing Centre Street in West Roxbury to be far more dangerous than similar roads and pointing to real-world experience that has found that “road diets” make streets safer; on the other hand, there is misinformation and fear-mongering from a vocal minority about the so-called nefarious bicycle lobby pulling the strings behind the safety redesign for this thoroughfare (“Fear, loathing, and bike lanes in West Roxbury,” Editorial, June 6).

Tough decision, but I’m going with science and reason over fear and loathing. The same goes for many of my neighbors who want a safer Centre Street.

Please get it done quickly, Mayor Wu and chief of streets Jasche Franklin-Hodge, so that we can all start seeing the benefits.

Erik Gehring

West Roxbury





Modern design can forge a path for all users of the road

Slow flow, not stop and go, is the way to keep Massachusetts moving forward. The best street design for all users minimizes risks to pedestrians and bicyclists while maximizing capacity for passenger vehicles, buses, and trucks as well as pedestrians and bike riders. Lower speeds for motor vehicles can actually get drivers to their destinations quicker if the flow is steady. It is not your top speed but, rather, your average speed that determines your arrival time.

All civic engineering is social. Opposition to modern street design reflects resistance to changing the way we live. But bad road design helped get us into motor vehicles at a higher cost in time, money, and environmental burden than is good for any of us, and modern road design can help get us out of cars for healthy short walks and rides to the benefit of all.

Public ways are public necessities. The balance of individual freedom of movement, public goods such as parking, and private values about public ways should be subject to democratic debate, but let’s make it less about the fight and more about the facts.

Roger Wilson

Winchester